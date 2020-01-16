'The Kapil Sharma Show' Among Top 5 Top TV Shows; 'Naagin 4' Tops TRP List

The latest TRP of television shows is out and it has some new entrees like The Kapil Sharma Show. TRP (Television Rating Point) is a tool provided to judge which program is getting the most viewership across houses. The latest TRP has revealed that Ekta Kapoor show, Naagin 4 is the most viewed program on television.

The supernatural show, Naagin 4 was followed by Kundali Bhagya. Kundali Bhagya stars Shradhha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar and is a drama series. Following the two, The Kapil Sharma Show sits on rank 3 on the TRP charts.

The Kapil Sharma Show enters the top 5 TRP chart

The Kapil Sharma Show is a show that puts up comedy acts and skits. It hosts celebrity guests and has interactions with the audience. The show is very popular among the audience and has maintained its hold over the viewers for a long time. It has successfully aired over 230 episodes till date.

Following The Kapil Sharma Show on the TRP charts is a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11. Last week, the show was ranked 11th. It is a big jump for the show. After that, Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the 5th position from the 7th position. The show stars Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. Shows like Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Bigg Boss 13, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Choti Sardarni, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have acquired the rest of the positions in the rest of the top 10.

Photo Courtesy: Kapil Sharma, Nia Sharma Instagram

