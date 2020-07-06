Kapil Sharma And 'TKSS' Team To Resume Shoot By Mid-July With Sonu Sood As First Guest?

Recently, a news portal published a report, which stated that the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will soon start the shoot as the makers are complying with the state government's SOPs. The report also stated that the team has already started prep to resume shooting by mid-July. Adding further, the report stated that the scripts and gags for multiple episodes have been locked.

READ | Kiku Sharda Says There Will Be No Shooting Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Until Lockdown Ends

The Kapil Sharma Show shooting updates

Interestingly, the news portal's report mentioned that the entire team of artists, including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda, has been rehearsing through virtual conferencing. While Archana Puran Singh will be back, the act will be situational with the current scenario and present it as an integral part of the humour, revealed the report. The report further said that sanitisation of the set has already begun at Mumbai's Film City and the celebrity management team is in talks with several actors to make an appearance.

READ | The Kapil Sharma Show To Re-start Shoot In June? Bharti Singh Shuts Down Rumours

The report also informed that Kapil Sharma and the team want to acknowledge the work of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who arranged the travel facilities for thousands of migrant workers during the lockdown. According to the report, Sonu Sood loves Kapil Sharma and is keen to be on the show. In addition, the makers are also considering other A-list actors.

READ | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' To Invite Sonu Sood As Its First Guest After Shoot Resumes?

However, the makers will make a few changes in the format of The Kapil Sharma Show, which was shot with a live audience, before the pandemic. Since it is essential to maintain social distancing norm, the interaction of the audience and guest celebrity will not be part of the narrative. Instead of the live audience, the makers are exploring a new segment.

READ | The Kapil Sharma Show Quiz: Can You Guess The Correct Celebrity Based On These Questions?

The report goes on stating that the team will be working with a limited crew, who will meticulously follow the guidelines laid down. It will include thermal screening, social distancing, sanitisation and they will also keep a medical team on the set. The report signed off saying that The Kapil Sharma Show is all geared up to bring laughter back, but with utmost safety.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.