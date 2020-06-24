The Kapil Sharma Show Quiz: Can You Guess The Correct Celebrity Based On These Questions?

The Kapil Sharma Show is a stand-up comedy and talk show broadcast by Sony Entertainment Television. The show is hosted by Kapil Sharma. In the second season of the show, there is a rumour segment where Kapil Sharma asks about certain rumours that paved their way among the audience and celebrities have to confirm that whether these rumours are true or false.

The Kapil Sharma quiz

1. Which celebrity likes to buy their own groceries as they love buying groceries?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Manoj Bajpayee

Kriti Sanon

Kiara Advani

2. Which celebrity’s mom allowed her to have a boyfriend after class 10?

Kiara Advani

Kriti Sanon

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Deepika Padukone

3. Which celebrity used to take his girlfriends to the cemetery?

Kartik Aaryan

Sanjay Dutt

Manoj Bajpayee

Akshay Kumar

4. Which Bollywood diva is a bathroom singer?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kiara Advani

Deepika Padukone

Kriti Sanon

5. Which celebrity used to do Nagin dance in their friends’ weddings?

Akshay Kumar

Diljit Dosanjh

Kartik Aaryan

Bhumi Pednekar

6. Which Bollywood diva bites nails because she thinks nails are a good source of vitamin?

Kriti Kharbanda

Deepika Padukone

Ananya Panday

Kareena Kapoor Khan

7. Which celebrity changes his phone number regularly?

Diljit Dosanjh

Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn

Sanjay Dutt

8. Which sports celebrity used to steal player’s bats before matches?

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya

9. Which celebrity has performed the role of a tree in a play?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kartik Aaryan

Anupam Kher

Akshay Kumar

10. Which celebrity always drinks white coffee?

Kriti Sanon

Ayushmann Khurrana

Nushrat Bharucha

Akshay Kumar

Also Read| The Kapil Sharma Show to re-start shoot in June? Bharti Singh shuts down rumours

The Kapil Sharma quiz-answers

1. Which celebrity likes to buy their own groceries as they love buying groceries?

Answer- Manoj Bajpayee

2. Which celebrity’s mom allowed her to have a boyfriend after class 10?

Answer-Kiara Advani

Also Read| When Nawazuddin Siddiqui graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with these leading ladies

3. Which celebrity used to take his girlfriends to the cemetery?

Answer-Sanjay Dutt

4. Which Bollywood diva is a bathroom singer?

Answer-Deepika Padukone

5. Which celebrity used to do Nagin dance in their friends’ weddings?

Answer-Akshay Kumar

6. Which Bollywood diva bites nails because she thinks nails are a good source of vitamin?

Answer- Kareena Kapoor Khan

7. Which celebrity changes his phone number regularly?

Answer- Diljit Dosanjh

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra's appearances on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for film promotions; see pictures

8. Which sports celebrity used to steal player’s bats before matches?

Answer- Yuzvendra Chahal

9. Which celebrity has performed the role of a tree in a play?

Answer-Nawazuddin Siddiqui

10. Which celebrity always drinks white coffee?

Answer- Nushrat Bharucha

Also Read| Sumona Chakravarti's unmissable BTS posts from 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Take a look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.