'The Kapil Sharma Show' To Invite Sonu Sood As Its First Guest After Shoot Resumes?

Due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government of India, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot of all the television shows and Bollywood films was halted for over two months. However, with credits to Unlock 1, the Maharashtra government has given both the film industry and television industry a green flag to resume their shoot by taking their guidelines into consideration. According to reports of an entertainment portal, one of the most popular talk shows of Indian television, The Kapil Sharma Show's shooting will commence after June 24, 2020, with a special guest.

The Kapil Sharma Show's shoot to resume after June 24, 2020

Sony TV's talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show is the first big television gig to go on floors after the government lifted the restrictions on films and TV shoots. A source told an online portal that Kapil Sharma will resume the shooting of the talk show after June 24, 2020. He added saying it has been three months since the show's shoot was halted, so the cast and crew are extremely excited to be back on the set. However, the source concluded saying a final confirmation about a few things including fixing things and the number of people allowed on sets is yet to come.

Usually, Bollywood stars appear on Kapil Sharma's show to promote their upcoming films. But since cinema halls are still going to remain shut until further notice and film releases are uncertain, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show has come up with another interesting concept which will reportedly revolve around the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the source also revealed to the online portal that Kapil is planning to invite COVID-19 Warriors on the show, who will share their stories with the viewers. The pandemic has undoubtedly changed the lives of many and the show aims at focusing on this in its initial episodes after resuming.

If the reports of the portal are to be believed, the first guest of TKSS will be Sonu Sood, who has been helping hundreds and thousands of migrants by providing them with transportation facilities to make sure they reach home safe and sound during the pandemic. The source revealed that Sonu has become a real hero for many during this unprecedented situation, so getting him on the first episode will garner a massive viewership.

