Kiku Sharda Says There Will Be No Shooting Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Until Lockdown Ends

Television News

Kiku Sharda stated in his recent interview that The Kapil Sharma Show will not be shot at home until the Coronavirus lockdown ends. Read more to know about it.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiku Sharda

With the Coronavirus lockdown extended, people are already missing their favourite shows. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, makers of The Kapil Sharma Show reportedly planned to shoot their new episode at home. As per reports, the makers of the show decided to shoot the show without a studio audience due to the lockdown. However, comedian Kiku Sharda dismissed the reports.

Kiku Sharda dismisses reports of Kapil shooting the show from home

Kiku Sharda mentioned in an interview that the show cannot happen without the audience. He also added that he is not aware of any such news from the makers of the show. Kiku Sharda plays the role of Bachcha Yadav on the show. The comedian also stated that it is impossible to shoot without the audience in such a scenario. The Angrezi Medium actor also said that everyone needs to follow the rules of the lockdown and it will be a foolish decision to gather 100 people together for a shoot.

He also talked about the staff and important people from The Kapil Sharma Show without whom the shooting is impossible to happen. Furthermore, he added that even if they plan to shoot The Kapil Sharma Show, there will be at least 50 to 60 people. Kiku Sharda also said that they might plan another way for shooting the show as the team is discussing it but as of now, the shooting will not happen, owing to the lockdown. Kiku Sharda is also seen spending time with his family during his quarantine. Take a look at his posts on Instagram.

Kiki Sharda spending quality time with his family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kiku Sharda (@kikusharda) on

A post shared by Kiku Sharda (@kikusharda) on

First Published:
