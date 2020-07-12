Parineeti Chopra's 'Khadke Glassy': Watch Behind-the-scenes Of The Song

Parineeti Chopra joined the Hindi film industry back in 2011. She was first seen in Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. After her debut, she was seen in with Siddharth Malhotra in a couple of films. They both worked together came together in films like Hasee Toh Phasee and Jabariya Jodi.

These films were loved by fans along with their great soundtrack. However, their second venture, Jabariya Jodi did not get a lot of applause from critics, but the songs from this film became massive hits. One such song was Khadke Glassy. Take a look that the making of the song Khadke Glassy here.

Making of Khadke Glassy

Khadke Glassy has about 4.1 crores views on YouTube and had about 3.5 lakh likes too. This music for this song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi & Ashok Masti and the song was sung by Ashok Masti, Yo Yo Honey Singh & Jyotica Tangri. The lyrics of this song was written by Tanishk Bagchi & Channi Rakhala. This song was originally composed by Ashok Masti, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Channi Rakhala.

This Parineeti Chopra song was loved by fans for its good beats and the amazing dance. Here is how the song was made. In the video, one can see several different locations of shoot. The first location one sees is from the one where Parneeti is seen with holy men. She is seen dancing in the middle as the sadhus playing the drum.

Then the shooting location changes and fans can see both Sidharth and Parineeti at the set with the tree and all the babas. We then get to see the scene where Siddharth throws all the money and how he is learning to do it.

Fans can also see several other behind the scene moments of Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra. The rehearsals of the song can also be seen in the clip. Fans can also see a scene where the choreographer is teaching Parineeti Chopra the dance steps of the song.

At the end of the making video both the lead actors of Jabariya Jodi are seen dancing in the pond just as was seen at the start of the video. They end the shoot with a picture of the cast on the set.

Take a look at the song featuring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra:

