X-Men Spin-off 'The New Mutants' Gets A Theatrical Release In India; Check Date Inside

Hollywood horror superhero film The New Mutants directed by Josh Boone is all set for a theatrical release in India on October 30. The movie, which has been delayed several times earlier in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is all set to mesmerize fans by releasing in the theatres soon. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote that the film is the 13th and final installment in the X Men series. The film critic also shared the poster of the film showcasing the star cast of the film.

The New Mutants gets a theatrical release date

The New Mutants cast features Blu Hunt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Henry Zaga, and Charlie Heaton with the name of the film written on their faces. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the much-awaited film was earlier scheduled for a spring release but was taken off the calendar due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Disney inherited the film upon acquiring 20th Century Fox. Directed by Josh Boone, the film follows a group of young mutants trapped in a secret facility. It features Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, and Blu Hunt.

Read: Maisie Williams Claps Back At A Negative New Mutants’ Review In A Fun Manner

Read: 'Tenet' And 'The New Mutants' Pirated Copies Leaked Online

ARRIVING IN CINEMAS... #TheNewMutants - a #horror film in the #superhero genre - to release in *cinemas* in #India on 30 Oct 2020 by 20th Century Studios... It is the 13th and final installment in the #XMen series. pic.twitter.com/OnYbZuAZNG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2020

Apart from this, earlier, the makers have dropped a video giving a sneak peek and gist of the film, In the clip, the cast appears providing a summary of the movie and give a sneak peek. The video features Blu Hunt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Henry Zaga, and Charlie Heaton. They give a gist of the movie in just 60 seconds narrated by the lead cast. The actors narrate what The New Mutants has for the audiences.

While giving a brief about the storyline, they state that a young mutant, Dany (Blu Hunt), wakes up in a “sketchy” medical facility run by Dr. Cecilia Reyes, played by Alice Braga. Dany meets the other young mutants, Rahne, Illyana, Roberto, and Sam; who are monitored there. Dr. Reyes wants them to understand their powers, so they have therapy sessions to discuss their “haunted” past. Things get “weird” and the young mutants discover that they cannot leave the medical facility. As they are trapped in a “creepy hospital”, soon a sinister force invades. The five young mutants start to question the motive of Dr. Reyes, and it “only gets worse” from there.

Read: 'New Mutants' Collects $7 Million As Theaters Open In US, 'Unhinged' & Other Movies Follow

Read: 'The New Mutants': Opening Scene Of The Film Revealed; Watch Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.