'Tenet' And 'The New Mutants' Pirated Copies Leaked Online

Tenet is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The New Mutants is among the few Marvel superhero film releasing in 2020. Both movies have recently made their ways to the audiences at several cinemas around the world. But now they have fallen prey to privacy as well.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's Mainstay Michael Caine Shares His 'Tenet' Review

Pirated 'Tenet' and 'The New Mutants' appear online

Tenet was released in multiple places around the globe the previous weekend. Now badly recorded, pirated versions of the movie have leaked online. It is playing on different notorious Torrent websites. There are two pirated versions that made their ways to the internet and both seem to be camcorded copies. One leaked version has Korean subtitles and another has German subtitles. Warner Bros has been working to take down the pirated copies of Tenet online download.

The New Mutants has hit the theatres after a long haul for various reasons. But as soon as it released, a pirated version is made available on the internet.

Also Read | 'The New Mutants' Cast Narrates The Plot Ahead Of Its Theatrical Release

Theatres in US have reopened after a long hiatus due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The audiences are getting the much-needed dose of entertainment after a long time, with the cinemas also needing the business to boost.

Also Read | 'Tenet' BTS Video Featuring John David, Robert Pattinson, And Christopher Nolan Out Now

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet is an espionage spy thriller film. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, and Kenneth Branagh. After being delayed couple of times it is releasing in theatres worldwide throughout September. Tenet has reportedly grossed $53 million, which is an impressive figure as it is still to hit major markets like the U.S and China.

The New Mutants has been delayed for around two years. Directed by Josh Boone, it features Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga and Alice Braga. The movie has received mixed reviews and has made a $7 million debut at the box office.

Also Read | 'The New Mutants' Trailer Is Out After A Long Wait; Watch It Here

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Promo Image Source: Tenet and New Mutant Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.