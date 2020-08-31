'New Mutants' Collects $7 Million As Theaters Open In US, 'Unhinged' & Other Movies Follow

A new movie from the superhero genre, The New Mutants opened to make a gross collection of $7 million, from nearly 2,412 theatres in North America. Due to the ongoing Pandemic, several theatres were shut, because of which they suffered several losses. As per reports by ANI, the new-released horror movie from the 20th century is one of the first films to release nationwide, after a five-month theatre shutdown across the US.

The film The New Mutants came in on the lower end of expectations since projections are tough due to Covid-19. In Canada, the movie The New Mutants had to compete with Tenet. The government decided on opening 62 per cent of the market, but they are still facing significant challenges in the marketplace, due to Coronavirus.

Directed by Josh Boone, The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga. The film explores the story of these new mutants who are held in a secrecy fight to save themselves. The film released on August 28, 2020, and so far, it has grossed $8 million.

Solstice Studios’ Russell Crowe starrer Unhinged released in more than 500 theatres at 2, 331 different locations. The film initially opened with a gross collection of $4 million and made a domestic collection of $8.8 million. Another film by Orion Pictures, Bill & Ted Face the Music made an estimated gross collection of $1.05 million and was released in 1,007 theatres. The films were released in drive-in theatres.

The Personal History of David Copperfield was released in 1,360 locations and grossed an est amount of $520,000. The film stars Dev Patel and had initially made its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019. The US allowed cinemas to begin opening last weekend. Out of the 5,500 in-door theatres, 2,800 theatres started welcoming customers.

Cinemas in New York and California remained shut during the weekend and they will be allowed to reopen in parts of California on Monday. Theatres in New Jersey, North Carolina, Michigan, Maryland, New Mexico and parts of Arizona will also remain shut. The theatres opened up are following social distancing norms and also implementing a host of safety protocols, including asking people to wear face masks. According to a new poll cited by Disney, 40 per cent moviegoers are comfortable to return to cinema.

