Maisie Williams Claps Back At A Negative New Mutants’ Review In A Fun Manner

Maise Willams recently responded to a negative New Mutants’ review on Twitter. The Game Of Thrones actor clapped back at the critic and mentioned that her movie sounded like a 'must-see' X-men film. Take a look at the tweet and also read more about the New Mutants film.

Maise Willams' Twitter response to negative New Mutants’ review

Sounds like a must see! 🧚🏼‍♀️ Get your tickets now ✨ https://t.co/4fqry3JAse — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) August 28, 2020

Recently, Forbes published a review of Maise Willams' new film New Mutants, calling it 'the worst X-Men movie ever'. Instead of getting angry or starting an argument, Masie Willams responded with a hilarious comeback. She wrote - 'Sounds like a must-see! Get your tickets now' (sic).

The tweet invited many comments and replies by fans and 83.4k likes on the actor's tweet. Many fans didn't like the negative review. One fan mentioned that no X-men film could be worse than 'the first solo Wolverine film'. While other fan mentioned that if the critics hate it than 'it must be a must-see'. Some fans also made memes. Take a look at the fans reaction:

I literally just watched it and it’s better than X-Men 3, Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix and the two first Wolverine (in my opinion). — M🌻 (@TheRealMicky147) August 28, 2020

We must judge films on our own. Critics should not do our thinking for us. The New Mutants looks like another great @20thcentury film. pic.twitter.com/Mgd4nDIBzz — The #AlitaArmy 🍊🍫⚔♥ (@AlitaArmy) August 28, 2020

Critics when New Mutants does exceptional business pic.twitter.com/Y1ZK15xKYa — Burhan Khalid (@BurhanKhalid67) August 28, 2020

Nah, Dark phoenix, apocalypse and Wolverine origin are worse than New mutant. It is not the best but you have a great moment, the most important thing for a mobile. — Drusdan (@Drusdan77) August 28, 2020

If critics hate this it’s got to be a must see. Never trust those clowns to review anything sci-fi. — 🇨🇦Unicorn farts wont feed my kids. Wake up!🇨🇦 (@fabstercoma) August 28, 2020

New Mutants

New Mutants is the thirteenth film in the X-men series. The film is directed by Josh Boone and stars many famous and young actors in it like Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

The plot of the movie revolves around 5 gifted individuals who believe they can be trained to become X-men. As they try to face their fears and past, they finally become the mutants they want to be. The movie casts Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair, who can turn into a wolf, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin, who has sorcery powers, Charlie Heaton as Samuel "Sam" Guthrie, who can throw himself in the air and Henry Zaga as Roberto "Bobby" da Costa, who can manipulate solar power. The film comes after the film Dark Phoenix (2019) which starred another Game Of Thrones actor, Sophie Turner.

Here's a list of all X-men movies that have come out till now in chronological order:

X-Men (2000) X2 (2003) X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) X-Men: First Class (2011) The Wolverine (2013) X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) Deadpool (2016) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) Logan (2017) Deadpool 2 (2018) Dark Phoenix (2019) The New Mutants (2020)

Promo Pic Credit: Maisie Willams' and New Mutant's Instagram

