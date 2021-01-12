'The Power' Trailer Review: Vidyut Jammwal At His Best In This Violent Action Thriller!

The presence of Vidyut Jammwal always makes for an action-packed treat for his fans as depicted in The Power trailer released on January 11. The film is scheduled to premiere on Zee Plex's pay per view platform this Thursday. The Power cast features Vidyut Jammwal as the action hero in love with Shruti Haasan's character. The film would mark their second collaboration after Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara which was released on Zee5 in 2020. Watch this action-packed trailer here:

The Power trailer review

The Power plot is about Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan's characters who are in love and are about to get married. But a family feud ensues as one of Haasan's family members gets killed unexpectedly assumed to be by someone from the former's family. Love transforms into vengeance as Haasan declares to him angrily, “Mere pet mein jo bachcha hai, uski kasam khati hoon, Thakur khandaan ka ek bhi insaan zinda nahi rahega. Sabko khatam kar dungi main (I swear on my unborn child that no one from the Thakur family will live. I will kill them all).” Shruti is then seen shooting people (very much femme fatale), where Vidyut is seen doing excellently choreographed stunts beating his villains to a pulp.

It seems like he is Tiger Shroff's only competition when it comes to being excellent 'stunt-men' and sub-par acting skills with robotic facial expressions. The director, Mahesh Manjrekar, who is well known for his roles in Wanted (2009) and Singham (2011), plays Vidyut's father in the film. Prateik Babbar also has a supporting role. The trailer seemingly depicts this film as a Jammwal action entertainer, but gives us the impression that it's just another run of the mill action film with typical Bollywood elements of romance intermingled with a vengeance (read: Mohit Suri's Ek Villain). The trailer is kind of poorly edited with jarring cuts and slow-motion action sequences.

As many YouTube comments have accurately pointed out, the background music in the trailer is also as jarring as the editing, making the dialogue a little hard to hear. The trailer depicts Vidyut violently punching all the baddies as blood spurts out in slow motions and he breaks knuckles, bones, glasses, wood, and whatever object he can find on his victim. Even Shruti Haasan's voice is weirdly dubbed, which was unexpected. The Power cast also includes Jisshu Sengupta and Sachin Khedekar in supporting roles. The film will be released on Zee Plex's pay-per-view platform, for a nominal fee of Rs.199 and will also be available on Zee5 and other cable network channels. The film will also be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Promo Pic: ZeePlex/YouTube

