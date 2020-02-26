Vicky Kaushal's Expensive Watch Is Enough To Buy You An SUV; Details

Bollywood celebs often don out-of-the-box outfits or accessories and it no news if their favourite products are worth a fortune. The latest addition to this list is Vicky Kaushal, whose style game is always up to the mark.

The Uri star has been on the cover of several fashion magazines and it is no doubt that the actor has worn expensive clothes and accessories according to the descriptions and credits in the magazines. He appeared on the cover of a men's magazine and the stand-out in the look was the high-end watch with semi-square dials.

Vicky Kaushal was seen on the cover of a men’s magazine. The actor looked dapper and when he shared the pictures on his Instagram, he received several good reactions. In the pictures, Vicky Kaushal has donned his classic rustic looks. Even his outfits match the crème and brown aesthetics of the cover. Vicky Kaushal wore a suit style jacket over a zipper. The stylists for the shoot paired the jacket set with a linen shirt and a grey chino pants. However, did you take a look at his watch?

Now coming to the watch, Vicky Kaushal wore an Octo Finissimo Skelton watch. The 18 Kt watch had a black leather strap from BVLGARI. The beautiful piece had features with sandblasted rose gold style case. Vicky Kaushal’s watch from the shoot cost a whopping ₹22,80,000 approx. The expensive watch, however, accentuated the Uri actor’s look. This whopping price is enough to buy a comfortable SUV!

Take a closer look at the expensive watch

