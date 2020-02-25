When Vicky Kaushal Was Seen With B'town Beauties, Apart From Films

Vicky Kaushal's first lead role was in the 2015 film Masaan. He later played supporting roles in films like Raazi and Sanju. Both the films were a success in the cinematic world which made and earned him a few honours. URI: The careful strike which was his greatest break. Presently, with his most recent Bhoot: Part 1 the Haunted Ship, he will be seen in the horror genre for the first time. From the year 2015, he was seen with many top actors. But other than being seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, he is seen in different advertisements, ramp walks, and other videos with a wide range of other actors too. With his most recent ramp walk with Janhvi Kapoor, let's go back and see where he was seen with ladies other than just films:

Vicky Kaushal's roles with ladies, apart from films

Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shared a promotional video of a brand. The video features Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor where they are seen wearing various outfits. Vicky Kaushal has donned kurta and a waistcoat, and Janhvi is seen in many different Kurtis and salwar. Janhvi Kapoor, as well as Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to share the promotional video.

This was not the first time where Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were seen together, they were as of late seen together for a ramp walk. Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share the video of ramp walk with Janhvi Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal and Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha who was last seen in Dabangg 3, was also seen with Vicky Kaushal. Sonakshi and Vicky were seen posing as Bride and the groom for Brides Today in the year 2018. They looked amazingly perfect in their lovely outfits.

Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi

Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi were seen in the song Pachtaoge from the album Jaani Ve. This is the very first music video of Vicky Kaushal. The song is about betrayal, it shows Nora cheating on her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The song is sung by the one and only Arijit Singh.

