Babil Khan's 'stupid' Teenager Photographs Send Netizens On A Walk Down Memory Lane

Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, has become quite a prominent personality on social media. Babil’s Instagram post often creates a massive stir amongst his followers. On Sunday, December 6, Babil shared a slew of throwback pictures which gained thousands of likes in no time. Check it out here:

Babil Khan refers to himself as 'Stupid Boy'

In the pictures shared by him, a teenager Babil can be seen donning a contagious smile as the camera captures him. He opted for a white t-shirt which was topped with a red chequered shirt. Messy hair and a stone pendant completed his look. While sharing the photo, Babil referred to his teenage personality as ‘stupid’. Take a look at it here:

In another post of the same photoshoot, Babil can be seen donning an intense while striking a pose for the camera. This time, he did not forget to give picture credits to his friend who clicked the photographs. Babil wrote, “These pictures were taken by Jagan”.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, it was liked by thousands of netizens instantly. While a few called him ‘cute’, others went on to compare his looks in the picture with father Irrfan Khan. Heart emoticons and smileys also flooded Babil Khan’s comment section. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how netizens are reacting on his post:

Babil often takes to his Instagram handle to share fond memories of late father Irrfan Khan. A few days ago, he posted a throwback video of his family and while doing so Babil also detailed the funny story behind the video. His caption essays how father Irrfan Khan always pranked them by clicking videos while he said he’d click a photograph. Brother Ayaan was always the last person to understand his prank. The funny story and the video was much-loved by netizens and received over 80K views on Instagram. Check out the video here:

Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he’d take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia.

