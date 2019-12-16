The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Naagin 4 Episode 1: The Supernatural Drama Receives A Lukewarm Response From Fans

Bollywood News

The fourth season of Ekta Kapoor's much-awaited show Naagin 4 premiered on December 14, which received mix responses from the fans. Read more.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Naagin 4

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14. Seems like Naagin 4 is off to a great start, as fans have appreciated the show's star cast and unique plot. However, some fans felt that the makers of Naagin 4 had nothing new to offer. Here is how fans reacted to Naagin 4's first episode.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Reveals The Show Is Closest To Her Heart, Wishes Naagin 4 Cast The Best

Also Read | Naagin 4 Promo: Watch How Two Halves, Nia And Jasmin, Complete Each Other

Fans react to Naagin 4's first episode

Also Read | Naagin 4 New Promo: The Tale Of Serpent Princess' Sacrifice And Revenge

Also Read | Naagin 4: Nia Sharma Gives Insights Into The Show, Says 'Things Will Now Be On My Platter'

The rumoured story of Naagin 4

As per several reports, Manyataa, a  Naagin princess, agrees to give up her magical powers to marry her soulmate, Keshav, who is a human. This decision comes back to haunt Manyataa as she is left helpless when Keshav and his entire family are massacred by his enemies, but she somehow manages to run away with her daughter. The show is said to focus more on how Manyataa revenges the death of her would-be husband's family.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES