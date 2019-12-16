Naagin 4 Episode 1: The Supernatural Drama Receives A Lukewarm Response From Fans

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14. Seems like Naagin 4 is off to a great start, as fans have appreciated the show's star cast and unique plot. However, some fans felt that the makers of Naagin 4 had nothing new to offer. Here is how fans reacted to Naagin 4's first episode.

Fans react to Naagin 4's first episode

Loved The 1st Episode Of #Naagin4.@sayantani0609 Maam Killed It, She Proved That Why She's The 1st #Naagin Of TV. 😍@jasminbhasin Di Surprised Me, I Totally Got What I Expected from Her, Such Brilliantly She Acted. 😍

And The Story Is Too Good. Let's Hope for The Best. 🐍🐍🐍🐍 — KuñaL DaS ~ KD 😎 (@IamKunalDas) December 14, 2019

No offense to the main lead of the show but why are they not the lead of the show. This two as the main lead would have been awesome. Anyways I’m still watching but I’m already getting tired though 😏🤷‍♀️#naagin4 pic.twitter.com/4kS8a5nXA7 — lily (@butterscotchys) December 15, 2019

Jasmin as Nayantara is intriguing. While all this works for the show, the odd repetitiveness of supernatural elements is disappointing. Casting was poor! Naagin ki band bajaa di. #Naagin4 is the worst season of the naagin series. @ektaravikapoor — Fan Girl 🌟 (@thrillingstrom) December 14, 2019

I've seen this action scn many times since yesterday,but still my interest hasn't diminished💘💘😍. Although it's a short-lived action scn but #Dev's powerful entry& @veejay_k's excellency&effeortless act in that scn was d most attraction 2me😍😍 #VijayendraKumeria #Naagin4 pic.twitter.com/qfqHpjI77d — Smita Sharma (@SmitaSh01423579) December 15, 2019

Mathlab kuch bhi haan abh bhol rahe key recommendations

Get some information b4 tweeting something bloody manipulators

Uncultured ppl kuch bhi bhouko math#JasminBhasin doing totally different character this time n she nailed it many ppl said this n they really loved hr #Naagin4 — jasmin.bhasin_angel (@Akansha950) December 15, 2019

The rumoured story of Naagin 4

As per several reports, Manyataa, a Naagin princess, agrees to give up her magical powers to marry her soulmate, Keshav, who is a human. This decision comes back to haunt Manyataa as she is left helpless when Keshav and his entire family are massacred by his enemies, but she somehow manages to run away with her daughter. The show is said to focus more on how Manyataa revenges the death of her would-be husband's family.

