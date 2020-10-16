Priyanka Chopra Jonas Unveils Look From 'The White Tiger', Calls It A 'joy' To Play Pinky

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her look from the movie The White Tiger. In the first picture, she is seen sitting near a man with a caretaker looking at her. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ look in it is casual and simple. In the second picture, she is seen indulged in a conversation with the same caretaker. Here, her look is more poised and elegant.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted the pictures giving insights about her character. She revealed that in the movie The White Tiger, she would be seen in the role of Pinky madam. Talking about her character, Chopra added that Pinky is a first-generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband who is travelling for business. Priyanka Chopra Jonas called her character ‘specific’ and also added that to portray Pinky was such a joy to her.

Talking about the storyline of The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra Jonas added that this is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in the director Ramin’s hands. She further said that The White Tiger would be released on Netflix globally. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post.

Fans in a huge number praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her look. Several users also showed excitement for the movie The White Tiger. Take a look at how fans reacted to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post for The White Tiger.

About The White Tiger

The White Tiger features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The movie is a digital adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. It also stars Adarsh Gourav, who is making his acting debut with this film. Netflix is producing the project in association with Mukul Deora. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also serving as the executive producer.

The novel follows the story of Balram Halwai who was born in the darkness of India and is completely in awe of the capitalist style of living. The book deals with the themes of servant-owner relationships, the dark realities of the Indian class system, and revenge. The book won a Man Booker Prize in 2008. The movie is directed by Ramin Bahrani.

In a statement earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “I’m so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together”.

