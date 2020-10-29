The White Tiger Trailer: Fans Love Priyanka-Rajkummar’s Chemistry, Praise Newcomer Adarsh

The White Tiger trailer released on October 28. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. After the release, many fans took to different social media platforms to review The White Tiger trailer. The trailer received several positive reviews from the Twitterati. Some called it ‘intense and powerful’ while others can’t stop appreciating the newcomer Adarsh.

One of the users wrote, “#TheWhiteTiger trailer is intense, intriguing and powerful. What a delight to watch amazing talents like@priyankachopra&@RajkummarRao together. But what's up with #adarshgourav? He looks promising. Can't wait to watch”. Several users also showed excitement for the movie while some compared the movie to the book it is based on. Another user wrote, “Those who have read the book know its gonna be epic #TheWhiteTiger”. One of the many users also hailed the accent and representation of The White Tiger and also mentioned that it was kept real. Take a look what how netizens reacted to The White Tiger trailer.

Fan reactions to The White Tiger on Netflix trailer

The way #TheWhiteTiger teaser threw shade at Slumdog Millionaire! I'm here for it!



Look at the intensity in Priyanka's eyes. I just know she's going to be insanely good as Pinky Madam! pic.twitter.com/8BgaUXsQoP — maxwellchoices (@maxwellchoices) October 28, 2020

this is gonna be such a serve i know it #TheWhiteTiger pic.twitter.com/NU44ynuskF — n (@ctrlsIvt) October 28, 2020

#TheWhiteTiger trailer is intense, intriguing and powerful. What a delight to watch amazing talents like @priyankachopra & @RajkummarRao together. But what's up with #adarshgourav? He looks promising. Can't wait to watch 😍https://t.co/5J1nYT3Di2 — Reel And Words (@reelandwords) October 28, 2020

Those who have read the book know its gonna be epic #TheWhiteTiger https://t.co/QkyctAzuZY — Priyanka Chopra News (@QueenPCJ) October 28, 2020

The Trailer is amazing ❤

Priyanka is shinning like a diamond 😍

Rajkumar -PC look amazing together.

But the king will be the story.

People who haven't read the book,will be amazed.#TheWhiteTiger https://t.co/DtTtuxxlmP — Dalit Lives Matter (@TheBarfiGirl2) October 28, 2020

THE TEASER THO.... THE INDIAN ACCENT AND REPRESENTATION DONE RIGHT, WITHOUT ANY CRINGY ACCENTS..... THANK GODDD!!! for @priyankachopra 💕 #TheWhiteTiger https://t.co/dij7M0HSkg — RɑƘҽՏհ ➐ (@SirBrowknee) October 28, 2020

This is how greatest look, playing supporting to a newcomer....A Masterpiece 💗💗 #TheWhiteTiger pic.twitter.com/EGd5RP0gHn — Veeni (@eternitysolid) October 29, 2020

#TheWhiteTiger trailer is so refreshing! @priyankachopra @RajkummarRao ❤️.. you will be whatever you want to be! Most people can’t see their own potential! — Emaan Khan (@MaaNey) October 29, 2020

The White Tiger trailer

The close to 2-minute video is a visual representation of the ground reality in India. It highlights how poverty hits the poor and how riches are just filling up their pocket. It also showcases how corruption and class are still prevalent in several parts of this country. The performances by The White Tiger Netflix cast - Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav look promising. The film will release on Netflix in 2021.

About The White Tiger

The White Tiger features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The movie is a digital adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. It also stars Adarsh Gourav, who is making his acting debut with this film. Netflix is producing the project in association with Mukul Deora. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also serving as the executive producer.

The novel follows the story of Balram Halwai who was born in the darkness of India and is completely in awe of the capitalist style of living. The book deals with the themes of servant-owner relationships, the dark realities of the Indian class system, and revenge. The book won a Man Booker Prize in 2008. The movie is directed by Ramin Bahrani.

In a statement earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “I’m so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together”.

