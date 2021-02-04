Nalneesh Neel Reveals How He Bagged His First Hollywood Film 'The White Tiger'

Actor Nalneesh Neil has been a part of multiple critically acclaimed projects from the likes of Gulabo Sitabo, Chhichhore, Bhor, III Smoking Barrels and Raees. The actor recently made his Hollywood debut with The White Tiger and is receiving a lot of appreciation for his role of a man with vitiligo. Read along and find out what the actor has to say about his character and his Hollywood debut.

Nalneesh Neel on Hollywood debut

The White Tiger recently released on Netflix and has been receiving some of the best reviews across the globe. The Ramin Bahrani directorial starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkumar Rao and Adarsh Gaurav also marked the Hollywood debut of actor Nalneesh Neel. Nalneesh has charmed the audiences with his performance yet again.

The actor recently opened up about his character in the movie which as per him is a little dark with an inimitable attitude and style of his own. He also shares that of the three rounds of auditions that he had to get through; the last two were conducted by Ramin Bahrani himself. “I'm essaying the character who is the head of all drivers and assigns work to other drivers. He trains the main protagonist Balram and influences him to learn to dominate others and to become cunning and opportunistic. My character teaches the main protagonist Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gaurav to use his wit and escape from poverty. Mine is a very interesting character who is suffering from Vitiligo. My character is a little bit dark and has his own unique attitude and style. It has that rusticness and rawness,” says Nalneesh.

Further on, Nalneesh shared the experience of working with Bahrani and how he had been a great fan of him, adding that the director’s presence on the sets pushed him to deliver his best. The actor says, "I have been a great fan of Ramin Bahrani Sir. I believe he has made some truly world-class films such as 99 Homes and Chop Shop. He always made me feel comfortable during the shoot. His presence on the sets urged me to deliver the best each and every time. He was very particular about minute details. Since my character has vitiligo disease, he sent me to London for the makeup and look test. So the makeup was done in that way and initially, they took 3 to 4 hours for the same during the look test”.

Neel then expressed his gratitude towards the director who chose him to portray the role and his happiness at being appreciated by Ramin Bahrani. He says, “It was a great experience for me to mark my debut in Hollywood. I am thankful to the director as he chose me to play the character that I am essaying. The best part was he praised my work and said that 'You don't know how much I love you in this film. You enhance the character and the film.' He really inspired me and motivated me in the journey of my life. It was awesome working with the Hollywood crew, and I was very grateful to work with them. This is my first international project and through this project, I got to learn the difference between working in Hollywood and Bollywood. The best part was all the actors were treated equally and got so much respect and it enhanced my learning”.

