'The White Tiger' Review: Netizens Hail Story, Call It 'engaging & Thought-provoking'

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an official adaption of author Arvind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel with the same title. The film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and debutante Adarsh Gourav and released on Netflix on January 22, 2021. It is produced by Mukul Deora, Ramin Bahrani and Prem Akkaraju while Priyanka is also the executive producer along with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Only a few hours from its release, Priyanka took to her Twitter handle and shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of The White Tiger. The pictures show her indulged in a fun conversation with co-actors Rajkummar and Adarsh. Recently, the makers of the film had fallen into trouble after a plea which was filed to stay its premiere. However, the Delhi High Court refused to stay the same and the film made its debut on Netflix. With a stellar cast with Priyanka, Rajkummar and Adarsh, the fans have started sharing their thoughts and opinions on Twitter. Have a look at the audience reviews below:

1. The White Tiger (2021)

COUNTRY: India

RATING: 8/10 #TheWhiteTiger is such a great movie! This film will make you realize how disgusting caste system is in India. The acting is so crazy and story is amazing! This film is dark, ambitious and run for freedom. pic.twitter.com/YQ3vQycoZJ — God_666 (@godwinee_666) January 22, 2021

#TheWhiteTiger reviews are out! Congratulations to the entire team, cast & crew for creating this brilliant, engaging and thought provoking movie!

Out tomorrow on @netflix!!@priyankachopra @TeamPriyanka pic.twitter.com/Omc0WRx57Q — 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮 (@updatespriyanka) January 21, 2021

"I understood at this moment how hard it is for a man to win his freedom in India." - The White Tiger (2021) #TheWhiteTiger #AdarshGourav pic.twitter.com/uCbvuajdSl — God_666 (@godwinee_666) January 22, 2021

#TheWhiteTiger starring @priyankachopra , @RajkummarRao & @_GouravAdarsh in lead is about an ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top.pic.twitter.com/K6yEpyu3YR — ADAM (@Adamiington) January 22, 2021

#AdarshGourav is the show-stealer in #TheWhiteTiger. @RajkummarRao finally plays a rich guy. As for @priyankachopra, it's lovely how the global icon allowed the younger actors to shine.

4 stars for the wonderful portrayal of class and caste divide. https://t.co/QVMz7DaEhS — Samarpita Das (@amsam247) January 22, 2021

Rajkummar Rao, on January 21, took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude towards the director Ramin Bahrani for making him part of the film. He tweeted that there was no way in the world he would miss the ‘golden opportunity’ to work with the ‘amazing man’ and be a part of his film. He further thanked him for making him an integral part of the film.

Our Captain #RaminBahrani. There was no way in the world I would have missed out on this golden opportunity to work wid this amazing man & to be a part of his vision in #TheWhiteTiger. Thank u for giving me #Ashok & making me an integral part of Balram’s journey in #TWT. @netflix pic.twitter.com/mXDGHBcFI8 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 21, 2021

The film essays the journey of Balram Halwai, which is played by Adarsh, from a poor villager to a successful businessman. The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead role. Priyanka and Rajkummar can be seen playing immigrants. In the trailer itself, one can witness the commentary on India’s working-class people’s struggles. The novel too has been well-received by the readers and has been the New York Times bestseller. While speaking to Associated Press, Priyanka revealed that the film had a profound effect on her and made her uncomfortable and think about the part of the world that desensitise the society.

