'The White Tiger' trailer puts Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar in backseat, Adarsh Gourav drives

The first-time casting of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger had become a talking point, and expectations are high from their fans. And if the trailer is anything to go by, the movie promises to live up to the expectations. Though the actor duo play the lead, the film is actually the story of Balram Halvai, played by Adarsh Gourav.

Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar Rao’s The White Tiger trailer out

The trailer of The White Tiger showcase the story of Adarsh Gourav, and his rise amid difficulties. The first step towards this was when he decides to seek work from Rajkummar Rao’s character, to be his driver when he was in a local food store. However, he is constantly mocked by the elite family, led by Mahesh Manjrekar’s character, though Priyanka’s character is not too pleased with the treatment meted out to him.

Things take a turn when the family makes him take the responsibility of an accident when Priyanka was at the wheel with Adarsh and Rajkummar. The rest of the story traces how the family and Adarsh try to outwit each other, before the latter becomes a successful businessman, leading the company White Tiger Drivers. Queen’s I Want to Break Free plays in the background and gives an idea of the state of the protagonist's mind.

The White Tiger

The White Tiger is based on the Aravind Adiga novel of the name, that was published in 2008. The novel has been adapted for the big screen by Ramin Brhamani, who has also directed the movie.

The movie is slated to release on Netflix on January 22. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has produced numerous ventures in the last few years, is one of the producers of the movie.

Priyanka had shared the first looks of the film in October. She had called Adarsh Gourav as one of the best newcomers she had worked with and the trailer proves it. She had then written, "So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. "

