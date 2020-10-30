Last Updated:

From The White Tiger To Stranger Things, Can You Guess The Shows Based On The Plot?

The White Tiger and several other shows - can you guess the name of the show just by reading the plot of the series? Read ahead to test yourself.

the white tiger

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are all set to appear in the Netflix series titled The White Tiger. The trailer of the series looked intriguing and thus fans are excited about the show. However, the plot of the show was rather unclear and did not give out hints to the series. Thus, here is a list of a few series from Netflix with their plot points. You would have to guess which series fits the plot and find out if you truly are a Netflix enthusiast. The questions will only contain the plot from the film and you will have to guess the right answer from the multiple-choice questions provided below.

Netflix quiz based on the plot of TV series

"This twisted Emmy-award winning drama plays upon the power of supernatural fears and everyday horrors, exploring humankind's unsettling capacity for evil."

  • Mindhunter plot
  • Stranger Things plot
  • American Horror Story plot
  • The Haunting of Hill House plot

"Filmed over 13 years, this real-life thriller follows the unprecedented story of two men accused of a grisly crime they may not have committed."

  • The Innocence Files plot
  • Making A Murderer plot
  • How To Get Away With Murder plot
  • The Confession Killer plot

"A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."

  • You plot
  • Dirty John plot
  • What / If plot
  • Dynasty plot

"A bullied teenager turns to beauty pageants as a way to exact her revenge, with the help of a disgraced coach who soon realises he's in over his head."

  • Dare Me plot
  • Insatiable plot
  • Cheer plot
  • Elite plot

"An ambitious driver uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top."

  • Breaking Bad plot
  • Bad Boy Billionaire plot
  • The White Tiger plot

"A teenage boy with a sex therapist mother teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school."

  • Elite plot
  • On My Block plot
  • Riverdale plot
  • Sex Education plot

"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."

  • Too Hot To Handle plot
  • Back With The Ex plot
  • Dating Around plot
  • Love Is Blind plot

"A young boy's sudden disappearance unearths a young girl with otherworldly powers."

  • Dark plot
  • Stranger Things plot
  • Boy Missing plot
  • Safe plot

"A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women's prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series."

  • Jane The Virgin plot
  • Women Behind Bars plot
  • Knock Down The House plot
  • Orange Is The New Black plot

"A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to Missouri, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss."

  • Ozark plot
  • Money Heist plot
  • Narcos plot
  • Uncut Gems plot

"This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide."

  • Dark plot
  • Colony plot
  • Orphan Black plot
  • Black Mirror plot

"In the late 1970s, two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters."

  • I Am A Killer plot
  • The Confession Killer plot
  • Mindhunter plot
  • Reckoning plot

Answers:

  • American Horror Story plot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wrong neck of the woods. #AHS1984

A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on

  • Making A Murderer plot
  • You plot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

what's the first quote you think of when you think of YOU S2?

A post shared by YOU (@younetflix) on

  • Insatiable plot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

tag urself. we’re def miss happy clams

A post shared by Insatiable (@insatiable) on

  • The White Tiger plot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally. 📸- @khamkhaphotoartist @netflixfilm   @netflixqueue   @netflix_in   @gouravadarsh   @rajkummar_rao   @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora   @Ava   @purplepebblepictures    @tessjosephcasting @tessjoseph19 @srishtibehlarya #AravindAdiga

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

  • Sex Education plot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

name this band

A post shared by Sex Education (@sexeducation) on

  • Love Is Blind plot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s a Love is Blind family reunion!

A post shared by Love is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix) on

  • Stranger Things plot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

  • Orange Is The New Black plot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Every sentence is a story.

A post shared by Orange is the New Black (@oitnb) on

  • Ozark plot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don't second guess your timing. Waiting is part of the process. Ozark Season 3 returns 3.27.20 #OzarkS3

A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on

  • Black Mirror plot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Six new stories. December 29. #blackmirror #Thefutureisbright

A post shared by BLACK MIRROR (@blackmirror.netflix) on

  • Mindhunter plot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He's refusing to come out of his cell.

A post shared by MINDHUNTER (@mindhunter) on

