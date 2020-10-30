From The White Tiger To Stranger Things, Can You Guess The Shows Based On The Plot?

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are all set to appear in the Netflix series titled The White Tiger. The trailer of the series looked intriguing and thus fans are excited about the show. However, the plot of the show was rather unclear and did not give out hints to the series. Thus, here is a list of a few series from Netflix with their plot points. You would have to guess which series fits the plot and find out if you truly are a Netflix enthusiast. The questions will only contain the plot from the film and you will have to guess the right answer from the multiple-choice questions provided below.

Also Read | The White Tiger Trailer: Rajkummar, Priyanka, Adarsh Highlight Class Struggles In India

Netflix quiz based on the plot of TV series

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Rajkummar Rao's First Look From Netflix's 'The White Tiger' Released

"This twisted Emmy-award winning drama plays upon the power of supernatural fears and everyday horrors, exploring humankind's unsettling capacity for evil."

Mindhunter plot

Stranger Things plot

American Horror Story plot

The Haunting of Hill House plot

"Filmed over 13 years, this real-life thriller follows the unprecedented story of two men accused of a grisly crime they may not have committed."

The Innocence Files plot

Making A Murderer plot

How To Get Away With Murder plot

The Confession Killer plot

"A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."

You plot

Dirty John plot

What / If plot

Dynasty plot

"A bullied teenager turns to beauty pageants as a way to exact her revenge, with the help of a disgraced coach who soon realises he's in over his head."

Dare Me plot

Insatiable plot

Cheer plot

Elite plot

"An ambitious driver uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top."

Breaking Bad plot

Bad Boy Billionaire plot

The White Tiger plot

"A teenage boy with a sex therapist mother teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school."

Elite plot

On My Block plot

Riverdale plot

Sex Education plot

"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."

Too Hot To Handle plot

Back With The Ex plot

Dating Around plot

Love Is Blind plot

"A young boy's sudden disappearance unearths a young girl with otherworldly powers."

Dark plot

Stranger Things plot

Boy Missing plot

Safe plot

"A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women's prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series."

Jane The Virgin plot

Women Behind Bars plot

Knock Down The House plot

Orange Is The New Black plot

"A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to Missouri, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss."

Ozark plot

Money Heist plot

Narcos plot

Uncut Gems plot

"This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide."

Dark plot

Colony plot

Orphan Black plot

Black Mirror plot

"In the late 1970s, two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters."

I Am A Killer plot

The Confession Killer plot

Mindhunter plot

Reckoning plot

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Unveils Look From 'The White Tiger', Calls It A 'joy' To Play Pinky

Answers:

American Horror Story plot

Making A Murderer plot

You plot

Insatiable plot

The White Tiger plot

Sex Education plot

Love Is Blind plot

Stranger Things plot

Orange Is The New Black plot

Ozark plot

Black Mirror plot

Mindhunter plot

Also Read | Butterfly Kisses Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of The Horror Film?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.