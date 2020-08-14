Tejaswini Pandit's Debut Film Was 'Aga Bai Arecha'; Know More Trivia About The Actor

Tejaswini Pandit is an actor who is mostly known for her works in the Marathi film industry. The actor received widespread acclaim for her stellar performance in Mee Sindhutai Sapkal. Some of her most memorable performances came in Ek Tara, Tu Hi Re, Deva, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa, and others. Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her unique fashion sense and style. With all that said now, here are some of the unknown facts about Tejaswini Pandit.

Facts about Tejaswini Pandit

Tejaswini Pandit was born on May 23, 1986, and the actor turned 34 this year in the month of May. Tejaswini has not only worked in Marathi films but she has also been a part of the television industry. The actor played the lead role of Kaveri in the 2010 TV show, Tuza Ni Maza Ghar Shrimantacha.

Pandit also played the lead role of Rani in the popular TV show titled 100 Days. The show ran from 2016-2017 and it features Addinath Kothare and Tejaswini Pandit in lead roles. The show garnered a stupendous response from the fans.

Many are unaware that she made her acting debut with Aga Bai Arrecha, which released in the year 2004. She played the role of Aapa in the Kedar Shinde-directorial. The film received massive acclaim from critics, thanks to its unique storyline and memorable soundtrack. The show features Sanjay Narvekar, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Priyanka Yadav, Vijay Chavan, and Tejaswini Pandit in key roles.

From the year 2005 to 2010 the actor made an appearance in many films. In the year 2010, she was a part of 6 films, Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Target, Ranbhool, Vavtal, and Tuza Maza Ghaar Shrimantacha, Lajja. However, her performance in Mee Sindhutai Sapkal received critical praise. The movie features Tejaswini Pandit, Jyoti Chandekar, Upendra Limaye, and Neena Kulkarni in key roles.

Tejaswini Pandit's Mee Sindhutai Sapkal received National Film Award - Special Jury Award and also awards for Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues. Many are unaware that in the critically acclaimed biopic, Pandit plays the younger version of Sindhutai Sapkal and her mother in real life.

After garnering widespread acclaim for her performance in Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, she appeared in several big banner films. Some of these films include Bluffmaster, Vaishali Cottage, Ek Tara, and others.

