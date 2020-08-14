Bobby Deol Shares His First Look From 'Aashram' As Kashipur Wale Baba Nirala; See Here

Bobby Deol's most recent hit films include Housefull 4 and Race 3. The big project films featured Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan respectively. Now, Bobby Deol is all geared up to make his web series debut with a big project titled Aashram. It is set to release in the second half or final week of August. Deol will be seen essaying the role of Kashipur wale Baba Nirala. Read on:

Bobby Deol as Kashipur wale Baba Nirala

Bobby Deol will be making his debut on the OTT platform with the upcoming film titled Aashram. The Prakash-Jha directorial web series will be launched on August 28, 2020, and the OTT platform that this film will be released on is MX player. The 51-year-old actor announced the same on social media.

Recently, Bobby Deol took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his upcoming film. The clip shows his look in the upcoming Prakash Jha-directorial along with the character he will be playing, which is Kashipur wale Baba Nirala.

Sharing the clip, he penned, ''Humare #Aashram ke dwaar jaldi hi aapke liye khul rahe hein ... “Bhala ho sabka bhala ho!!” @mxplayer @prakashjproductions @aaditipohankar @iamroysanyal @darshankumaar @goenkaanupriya @adhyayansuman @tridhac @vikramkochhar @tushar.pandey @sachinshroff1 @anurittakjha rajeevsiddhartha @parinitaaseth @tanmaay @preetithemountaingirl #JahangirKhan @kanuu7 #NavdeepTomar''. Check out the post shared by Bobby Deol on Instagram:

During the last days of July, the actor shared the first look of Aashram. Sharing the release date and the platform it would be releasing on, he penned, ''Here is the first look of #Aashram, i am looking forward to seeing it together with you all on August 28, 2020 only on @MXPlayer @prakashjha27 @IamRoySanyal @AaditiPohankar @DarshanKumaar @AdhyayanSsuman''. Check out:

Bobby Deol will also feature in the film, Class of '83. The Indian crime drama produced under Red Chillies Entertainment is helmed by Atul Sabharwal. The Netflix film will premiere on the OTT platform on August 21, 2020.

