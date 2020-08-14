Sonalee Kulkarni's Most Critically Acclaimed Movies You Must Check Out

Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the most prominent actors in the Marathi film industry. The actor has delivered several memorable performances throughout her acting career. The actor kickstarted her career with Bakula Namdeo Ghotale, directed by Kedar Shinde, where she featured opposite Bharat Jadhav. With all that said now, here are some of the most critically acclaimed movies of Sonalee Kulkarni:

Sonalee Kulkarni's most acclaimed movies

Natarang

Natarang marks the debut film of director Rai Jadhav. The 2010 Marathi film features Atul Kulkarni, Sonalee Kulkarni, Kishore Kadam, Vibhavari Deshpande, Priya Berde, and others in key roles. The movie is based on a novel of the same name, penned by Dr Anand Yadav. The flick was screened at various film festivals.

The critically acclaimed film earned numerous awards for songs, choreography, lyrics, and other aspects. The songs of the movie were also a super hit. Kulkarni earned widespread acclaim for her performance in the song Apsara Ali.

Hirkani

Directed by Prasad Oak and produced by Falguni Patel, the 2019 film features Sonalee Kulkarni and Chinmay Mandlekar in key roles. The movie revolves around a woman who resided at Raigad fort during the Chhatrapati Shivaji reign. The second movie by Prasad Oak, this historical drama performed well at the box-office. Sonalee Kulkarni's performance was highly lauded by the fans.

Zapatlela 2

Zapatlela 2, helmed by Mahesh Kothare, features Adinath Kothare, Sonalee Kulkarni, Sai Tamhankar, Makarand Anaspure, and Madhu Kambikar in key roles. The movie marked the comeback of the most popular evil puppet named Tatya Vinchu. One of the highlights of the movie was the visual effects showcased.

Classmates

Classmates, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast including Ankush Choudhary, Sai Tamhankar, Sachit Patil, Sonalee Kulkarni, Siddharth Chandekar, Sushant Shelar, Suyash Tilak, and Pallavi Patil in key roles.

The film was declared a super-hit and garnered positive reviews from critics. The songs from the film, like Teri Meri Yaariyan, Roz Mala Visrun Me, and Swapna Chalun Aale became widely popular among fans.

Mitwaa

Mitwaa is directed by Swapna Waghmare-Joshi and the film features Swwapnil Joshi, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Prarthana Behere in prominent roles. One of the major highlights of the film is the soundtrack, with songs like Savar Re Mana, Dur Dur, Satyam Shivan Sundaram becoming massively popular. It was yet another highly acclaimed movie starring Sonalee Kulkarni.

