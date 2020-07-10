There's A Mountain Lion In This Picture And Netizens Are Having A Hard Time Spotting It

The Rio Mora Wildlife Refuge in the US recently took the internet by storm with a picture from their wildlife reserve. The picture showcases a perfectly camouflaged mountain lion that is all set to attack an elk that is in its own element. Netizens have been scratching their heads looking at the picture as they are unable to figure out where the lion is placed in the picture.

Can you spot the mountain lion in this scene?

Netizens getting confused over vague viral pictures is not a new phenomenon globally. In the most recent turn of events, internet users have been discussing a picture which was released by the official Facebook handle of Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge. In the picture, which is being vividly shared by people, an elk can be seen being in its own element while a mountain lion sneaks in on it. In the description for the picture, put up in the caption for the post, it has been mentioned that the picture was taken in October 2019. It showcases an elk in the foreground which is completely surrounded by trees. With the help of the surroundings, the mountain lion can be seen conveniently hiding itself to an extent where it is close to invisible for the naked eye until close attention is paid. The post also asks its viewers to share the picture with their friends so that can also play the little game. Have a look at the post shared by the Rio More Wildlife Refuge here.

The comments section of the picture is full of confused people who have been wondering how to recognise the mountain lion. They can also be seen talking about how the entire process is slightly more difficult than what it looks like. The official handle also posted a hint in the comments section after the many people failed to find the puma in the picture. It also pointed out how it seems like the puma is looking right at the camera and has also stated that the picture was clicked using a trial lens. Have a look at the comments section here.

Image Courtesy: Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge Facebook (comments section)

Image Courtesy: Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge Facebook

