Here Are Some Bollywood Actors That Were Never Paired Opposite Each Other For A Movie

When it comes to pairing actors for Bollywood actors being paired for a movie, the casting director has a tough time. Some Bollywood actors often gel up pretty well, while some are not able to bring out their magical chemistry on screen. There are so several celebrities who have worked with each other a number of times and have always managed to impress the audience, while some pairs never got a chance to work with each other. Check out these Bollywood celebrities who never got the chance to work with each other for a Bollywood movie.

Bollywood celebrities who never worked with each other

Salman Khan- Juhi Chawla

Salman Khan is known for his on-screen chemistry with his-costars in Bollywood movies. Since the 90s, the actor worked with several Bollywood actors. Surprisingly, he never got paired with actor Juhi Chawla, who was also one of the most popular actors of Bollywood during the 90s.

Deepika Padukone - Salman Khan

Deepika Padukone has been offered several roles opposite actor Salman Khan, but the duo are yet to be seen together in a film. Deepika Padukone has worked with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor and is known for the on-screen chemistry with her co-stars.

Akshay Kumar - Rani Mukerji

Back in the 90s, Akshay Kumar was popular for his action films. Today, the actor is widely known for his comedy timings as well as his romantic movies along with his co-stars. Akshay Kumar has worked with top-notch actors like Rekha and Karisma Kapoor, but has not yet paired with actor Rani Mukerji.

Vidya Balan- Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Vidya Balan are two prominent actors of Bollywood. Both the stars have been a part of several blockbuster films, but have never been paired together for a film together.

Kangana Ranaut - Akshay Kumar

Another popular actor Akshay Kumar has not worked with is Kangana Ranaut. Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut are most popular for their comic timings and it will be a delight for their fans to watch them together on-screen.

Ranbir Kapoor- Kriti Sanon

Ranbir Kapoor is another hit Bollywood actor known for his romantic movies. He has paired with several actors like Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor for a film. Ranbir Kapoor is yet to pair with renowned actor Kriti Sanon.

Alia Bhatt- Salman Khan

Salman Khan has worked with senior actors as well as upcoming stars. However, the star is yet to work with actor Alia Bhatt, who's another highest-paid actor of Bollywood.

Sonam Kapoor- Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonam Kapoor is another pair from Bollywood, the audience is eagerly waiting to see together in a film. Sonam Kapoor has played lead roles opposite actors, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, while Aditya Roy Kapur is mostly known for his key roles in Bollywood films.

Alia Bhatt- Tiger Shroff

Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff paired together for a song from the film Student of the Year 2. Watching their sizzling chemistry in the music video, their fans are eagerly waiting for them to come together for a film, as a pair.

Ranveer Singh- Shraddha Kapoor

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is another pair of Bollywood who haven't worked together for a film. Ranveer Singh and Shraddha Kapoor would make a great on-screen pair and their previous films with other actors is proof of this.

