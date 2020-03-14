Aamir Khan’s Birthday: These Childhood Pictures Of The Actor Will Make You Feel Nostalgic

The perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is celebrating his birthday today. However, the actor is quite the busy bee currently as he is shooting for his upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha so it looks like the Dangal actor will be having a working birthday this year. Aamir Khan has time and again proved his versatility through his realistic performances in the industry.

Aamir Khan is adored by his fans not only for his impeccable talent as a performer but also because he often takes them on a trip down the memory lane by sharing his childhood pictures. These pictures often hit you with the right dose of nostalgia and are super endearing to behold. On the occasion of Aamir Khan's birthday, here is taking a look at some of these adorable childhood pictures.

Here are some adorable childhood pictures of Aamir Khan

Cuteness Personified

A little Aamir Khan can be seen all smiles as he is cuddled in his father, Tahir Hussain's lap. The actor has also shared another picture which has him in his father's lap while his sister, can be seen in the lap of his mother, Zeenat Hussain. Take a look at the beautiful pictures.

Aamir and his ammi

Aamir Khan and his mother, Zeenat Hussain make the cutest mother-son duo in this delightful throwback picture. The 3 Idiots actor is looking very cute with his precious smile and endearing hairdo. Take a look at the picture.

Picture Ready

Aamir can be seen posing with his parents and brother Faisal in this lovely picture. But what is unmissable is the uncanny resemblance between Aamir Khan and his father. Take a look at the picture.

