Alia Bhatt's Films That Have An IMDb Rating Of 6 And Less! Check Out The List

Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Student of the Year, has come a long way now. She has made it big in the film industry with films like Udta Punjab, Raazi, Highway, and many more. The beautiful and talented actor has an abundance of films in different stages of production in her kitty. Almost all of her films have received a great response till now. But there are some movies which tanked at the box office. Here is a list of her movies which have had an IMDb rating of 6 and less.

Student of the Year (2012)

Karan Johar’s Student of the Year introduced 3 newcomers who went on to take over Bollywood. Alia Bhatt and her co-stars, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, created quite a stir with their performance in the film. The film had all the ingredients of a hit Bollywood movie, from foot-tapping music to fresh and promising newcomers, and lastly, Karan Johar’s grand vision.

Shaandaar (2015)

Shaandaar, starring Alia Bhatt opposite Shahid Kapoor, released in 2015. The audience and fans were excited to watch the fresh pair on the screen, but things didn't go well and the film tanked at the box-office. The lead cast of the romantic-comedy film failed to impress the audience with their performances.

Kalank (2019)

The film was a complex love story that was set during the partition era, where young Roop (Alia Bhatt) is divided between the respect for her husband, Dev Choudhary (Aditya Roy Kapur), and her forbidden love for Zafar (Varun Dhawan). The characters' heartbreaking backstories mixed with the history of partition made the film emotional. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is set to feature in several films in 2020. She will next be seen in Sadak 2, which is set to release on July 10, 2020. The drama film is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and is a sequel to the 1991 film of the same name. After Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR.

