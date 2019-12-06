Ananya Panday's Favourite Colour Is Green And These Pictures Are Proof

Ananya Panday won over cinema lovers with her charming looks and chic fashion sense after marking her debut with Student of the Year 2. Ananya has been receiving a positive response for her sartorial choices. The actor’s Instagram account speaks volumes of when it comes to her sense of style. The actor is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated. The diva has made headlines numerous times for her chic style. Be it any colour Ananya carries her outfits gracefully and with elegance. Recently, Ananya recently posted a picture where she is seen sporting a neon green outfit. She looked beautiful and fans loved her outfit. They have been giving such positive comments to the post. The actor wore a neon green co-ord set and paired it with a neon green belt. The actor paired the look with pink heels and minimal makeup. Check out the picture here.

Ananya Panday’s sartorial outfits in green are fashion goals for her fans. The actor has posted many green coloured outfits on her social media handle. Fans have been appreciating her outfits in green and she carried them gracefully. The actor rocks both western and traditional attires with panache. These pictures prove that green is Ananya's favourite colour.

Ananya Panday will star alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019. The plot of the film is still unknown, and fans are wondering who Kartik Aaryan will end up with at the end of the film. The movie Pati Patni Aur Woh is helmed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Rahul Rawat under the banners of T-series and BR studio. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh will clash with Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat as both the films share the same release date.

