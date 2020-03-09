Things Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fans Are Expecting To See On Her Instagram Account

Kareena Kapoor Khan shook the social media when news of her Instagram debut spread like a wildfire on the internet. Her account has finally got a blue tick and the profile picture has an adorable photo of a young Kareena on it. The 39-year-old actor made her social media profile public earlier last week and has already racked up 1.2 million followers. Till now, the actor has shared very few posts and her fans are eagerly waiting to know more about her. Here are some posts fans would love to see on her Instagram handle.

Workout updates

Most of us know how particular Kareena is about her fitness. Be it her diet or her workouts, her fans want her Instagram account to be full of such posts. And also share some healthy eating tips, giving glimpses of her meals.

Mother-Son love

A grown up Poo makes the tagline keeping Poo’s attitude intact “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame” so Laddoo had to appreciate it no matter what ❤️ #HrithikRoshan #KareenaKapoorKhan Forever @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/iLKwJMtyYR — Shaharyar (@iShaharyar_MD) March 7, 2020

Taimur Ali Khan is already quite a sensation. People and her fans love Taimur and are excited to see many more candid stories of the mother-son duo. Recently, the actor posted a picture of Taimur and her which she captioned as ‘The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame…', and it is one of the cutest pictures so far on Instagram.

A glimpse of her personal life

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to host lavish parties for her girl gang and Bollywood friends. Her fans and followers are waiting to see a glimpse of her personal life on Instagram as it would be the best place for her to share her memories with followers. Even when she was not on Instagram, many times the actor was captured in group pictures with her girl gang. However, now that she is on Instagram, her fans are looking forward to catching a glimpse of her having fun with her besties.

