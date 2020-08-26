This Day That Year August 26: Sara Ali Khan Celebrating Raksha Bandhan With Taimur & More

The hustle and bustle in Bollywood never seems to stop. Before Coronavirus pandemic, in an entire day, numerous events took place that made it to the headlines. From Mission Mangal crossing the â‚¹100 crores mark to Kareena Kapoor Khan slaying in her metallic gown, here's everything that happened on this day in 2018 and 2019.

This day that year - August 26, 2019

Mission Mangal collects â‚¹164 crores in 2 weeks

#MissionMangal is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: â‚¹ 164.61 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

Starring an ensemble cast of actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha, the film Mission Mangal released in 2019. Within two weeks of its release, the film crossed the â‚¹100 crore mark, displaying its strong legs at the box office. Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal's box office collection on Twitter.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor On 15 Years Of ‘No Entry': 'Humbled By Cinegoers Love’

Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma's race to bag role in Satte pe Satta

Farah Khan is all set to remake Amitabh Bachchan's classic movie Satte Pe Satta. While it was revealed that Hrithik Roshan will be playing a lead in the film, finding the perfect fit for him was a task for the director. Meanwhile in 2019, tops actors Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were in a race to star opposite Hrithik. Satte Pe Satta film's remake will be produced by Rohit Shetty. The final cast of the film Satte Pe Satta is yet to be announced.

Also Read: Akanksha Puri Misses Family On Her Birthday, Celebrates Special Day With Her Dog

2018

Sara Ali Khan's rakhi celebration with Taimur

Back in 2018, Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. She shared a bunch of adorable pictures as she celebrated the festival. Both the siblings were dressed in traditional outfits on the auspicious day.

Also Read: Saumya Tandon Reveals The Reason For Quitting Much-acclaimed 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain'

Kareena Kapoor Khan slays at the Lakme Fashion Week in a metallic gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always slayed on the ramp. On this day in 2018, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp in a beautiful metallic gown. The actor looked stunning in her off-shoulder dress. She completed her look with a glam makeup look, setting the ramp on fire.

Also Read: Siddhanth Kapoor Singing With Sister Shraddha Kapoor Is Too Hilarious; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.