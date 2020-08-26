Saumya Tandon Reveals The Reason For Quitting Much-acclaimed 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain'

Television actor Saumya Tandon recently received an emotional farewell from the director and the rest of the cast of the show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The actor has been a part of the show for the last five years and has now left fans and viewers shocked with her decision. While many are curious if the actor has signed another deal, the actor cleared the air and revealed that she's only going with the flow.

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Saumya revealed that she has not signed anything, and honestly she is going to be picking and choosing her next projects very carefully. She said that she doesn’t have the incessant need to be seen on television every day. And added that she has the desire to now really do something good and worthwhile, and hopes to get it. Saumya also revealed that there is a lot of work around, but she will be choosy.

Talking about her colleagues, Tandon revealed that she shared a great rapport with her producers. She said that Binaifer Kohli has been very supportive and she had also confided in her about the decision, and she’s been lovely throughout. She added that even during the COVID times, she helped her take away the fear by taking all precautions on set.

The actor also said that she had a great relationship with her network and there was absolutely no controversy, no malice, no trigger that everybody was looking for. Saumya concluded saying that she is going to miss everybody including her co-stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, and all the other actors.

About the show

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a daily soap that was first aired on channel & TV on March 2, 2015. The series has one of the highest TRPs and is also officially one of the most-watched TV shows on the channel. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which has been on the air for almost five years, went off-air in mid-March 2020 as a result of a Coronavirus pandemic. Daily soap, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, stars Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre Poorey, Shilpa Shinde, Saanand Verma and Rohitash Gaud in pivotal roles. Fans and viewers are now curious to know who is going to fill Saumya Tandon's shoes on the show.

