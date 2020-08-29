This Day That Year, August 29: Varun Dhawan On Relationship Advice From Alia & Other News

The hustle and bustle of our Bollywood industry never seem to come at a halt. Throughout the day, there are several different events that take place which makes their way to the headlines. On this day too, there had been certain events in Bollywood which happened in 2019 and 2018. Check out the top news of August 29, in 2019 and 2018.

This day That year, August 29:

2019

Janhvi Kapoor shares look of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Bollywood actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared the poster of her movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Posting a picture on her official social media account, the actor announced the release date of her movie. However, due to the Pandemic, her movie was released on an OTT platform, during the month of August 2020. Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was based on the real-life story of Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Akshay Kumar's doppelganger found in Kashmir

On this day last year, a journalist shared a picture of one of the biggest fans of Sunil Gavaskar, on his Twitter account. However, when the picture went up, netizens commented on how the fan had an uncanny resemblance to Akshay Kumar. The picture went viral over the internet, with everyone calling the Kashmiri Man Akshay Kumar's doppelganger.

2018

Varun Dhawan says Alia Bhatt is the last person I will take relationship advice from

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their debut together in Student of the year. The two actors are known for their on-screen chemistry in many Bollywood films. Actor Varun Dhawan is said to be in a rumoured relationship with a designer named Natasha Dalal. Although Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are close friends, the latter said in an interview that Alia Bhatt is the last person he will ever go to for relationship advice.

Vikramaditya says movies are like affairs, series are like relationships

In 2018, on this day, the director of Lootera, Trapped and Udaan, Vikramaditya Motwane, had said that movies are like affairs while series are like relationships. The latter compared the two avenues as per the audience’s choice. He said that a series goes on for several years which is why it is a relationship while movies are quick to finish and thus they are affairs.

