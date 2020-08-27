Varun Dhawan Heals From Shoulder Injury After Rehab And Rest, Shares #tbt Workout Video

Varun Dhawan is quite active on social media. Having millions of followers, Varun Dhawan often shares glimpses of his daily life with his fans. Recently, the 'Badla' actor shared a video of himself doing some intense push-ups, as he revealed the story of his shoulder injury. Read.

Varun Dhawan’s post regarding his shoulder injury

Varun Dhawan's social media feed consists of informative posts to goofy pictures with family. Recently, on August 27, Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of himself where he can be seen doing some intense push-ups with huge dumbbells. Through the caption, the actor has shared the story of his shoulder injury that took place during the shooting of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D (2020). He has also mentioned that he hopes to be able to get back to these exercises soon. Varun Dhawan has captioned the video, “Whatsup.. had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting street dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest , training and yoga I can start putting weight on it and maybe get back to these exercises. #tbt”.

On the work front

Varun Dhawan was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D (2020). The movie also cast Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva as the lead characters. The movie was the third instalment to Remo D’Souza’s Any Body Can Dance: ABCD movie series. The actors got were praised for their impeccable dance performances in the dance drama movie.

Varun is now gearing up for his upcoming movie Coolie No.1, opposite Sara Ali Khan as the lead character. Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit movie of the same title, which featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie is being helmed by the actor's father, David Dhawan.

