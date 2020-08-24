Varun Dhawan Wishes Fans ‘very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi’; See Post Here

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. One such celebrity included the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan. Varun’s Instagram post featured him in a yellow kurta while the actor offered prayers to Lord Ganesh’s idol. The idol appears to be placed outdoors and Lord Ganesha also seems to be adorned with plants.

Varun Dhawan captioned the Instagram post with a prayer. The caption read, “ðŸŒºà¤—à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¥€ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥‹à¤°à¤¯à¤¾ ðŸŒºðŸ™

à¤µà¤•à¥à¤° à¤¤à¥à¤‚à¤¡ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤•à¤¾à¤¯,

à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤•à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤¸à¤®à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­!

à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤˜à¥à¤¨à¤‚ à¤•à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¦à¥ˆà¤µ,

à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¥‡à¤·à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¦à¤¾...



à¤—à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¥€ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥‹à¤°à¤¯à¤¾ !!!



Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi ðŸŒº”.

Several fans showered their love on Varun Dhawan’s Ganesh Chaturthi post by liking and commenting on it. While some shared greetings in the comments section, some showered their love on the Student of the Year actor, Varun Dhawan. You can check out the Instagram post here.

You can check out some of the comments here:

Ganesh celebrations:

In addition to Varun Dhawan, several other Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganesh Visarjan. Some of these celebrities included the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor, Bhumi Pednekar and Judwaa 2 actor, Jacqueline Fernandez. Further, Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Dutt also shared greetings.

Bhumi shared two posts to mark the Ganesh celebrations. Her first Instagram post several photographs wherein the actor appears to be offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Bhumi also shared the picture of a modak in her Instagram post. She captioned the post with a prayer. The caption read, “à¤œà¤¯ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ, à¤œà¤¯ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ, à¤œà¤¯ à¤®à¤‚à¤—à¤² à¤®à¥‚à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¿

à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥‡ à¤®à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¿

à¤œà¤¯ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ, à¤œà¤¯ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ

Ganapati Bappa Morya ðŸ™âœ¨

#ganeshchaturthi

#modak”.

You can check out Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram posts here:

Kangana Ranaut also shared several photographs to mark the occasion. Kangana donned in a beautiful saree and also offered prayers to the Lord. Kangana sought the blessings of the Lord in the caption. The caption read, “à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¤à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¥à¤°, à¤µà¤¿à¤˜à¤¨à¤¹à¤°à¤¤à¤¾, à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤• à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤•à¥ƒà¤ªà¤¾ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤°à¤–à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­à¥ ðŸ™”. You can check out the Instagram post here.

Here are some other posts shared by Bollywood celebrities:

