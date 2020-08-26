Varun Dhawan To Star In 'Stree' Director Amar Kaushik's Flick Titled 'Bhediya'

Actor Varun Dhawan has reportedly signed up for a new movie. The Student of the Year actor was called to shoot for Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis in the month of May, but the film has now been postponed. Read on to know more about the actor's next project:

Varun Dhawan to be a part of Amar Kaushik’s next?

According to the reports published in PeepingMoon.com, Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan has signed up for another movie project. Dhawan will now work with Stree director Amar Kaushik’s next which will be produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. The film will be horror-comedy and is tentatively titled as Bhediya.

The reports published on the portal reveals that Varun Dhawan and Amar Kaushik have been in talks for more than six months now. The duo were discussing two projects for a possible collaboration and finally agreed in on this horror-comedy which has been written by Niren Bhatt. Niren also wrote Amar Kaushik’s last year hit film, Bala. Bhediya is said to be yet another addition in the horror-comedy universe that Dinesh Vijan is planning to build in the next couple of years.

Moreover, during the period of nationwide lockdown, Varun Dhawan has roughly rejected three movies as he wants to focus on commercial films. He reportedly refused Kesari director Anurag Singh’s next action entertainer for Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner. Apart from this, he also changed his mind for Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s movie, which was about a stand-up comedian.

The reports published in the same portal says that after the box office failure of his last few films, Varun wanted to concentrate on only commercial movies for some time. Contrary to rumours, Varun Dhawan has signed only two films which are Raj Mehta’s next rom-com and Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy respectively.

