This Day That Year: 'Avengers: Endgame' Box Office Figures To Hina-Shilpa's Twitter War

Quick links:
In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From Avengers: Endgame shattering records, Deepika Padukone and Amrita Rao being related, netizens demanding to boycott of Veere De Wedding, to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo sparking an internet war, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame made a grand release and smashed worldwide box office records. Reportedly, the superhero flick collected over $304 million with a huge chunk of its earnings coming from China. Avengers: Endgame was screened in 46 countries across the world. Moreover, it surpassed the box office collection of Marvel Studios’ previous venture Avengers: Infinity War, which collected over $ 204.8 internationally.
The previous year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended a wedding in Mumbai and their photos went viral on social media. In one of the pictures, Padukone was exchanging pleasantries with Amrita Rao at the same event. It took the internet by storm as netizens wondered if both the actors are related. Take a look at their photo.
The Queen with Amrita Rao at a wedding! Damn, @deepikapadukone you are truly glowing! #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/bLcEuS0llt— 💥DP1stDay1stShow💥 (@dp1stday1stshow) April 26, 2019
Around this time, the makers of Veere Di Wedding launched its trailer the previous year. However, social media users were not happy with Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker’s take on Kathua rape case and thought the actors' outrage against the incident was ‘selective’. Earlier, Veere Di Wedding co-stars joined a campaign and demanded justice for the rape victim. However, netizens slammed and called their move to be hypocritical and called it a ploy to promote their new venture. Take a look at their tweets.
Retweeted Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara):— Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) April 13, 2018
I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild #JusticeForAasifa
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple. #Kathua and lest we forget #unnao Shame on... https://t.co/kAEQD44P17
I am Hindustan. I am ashamed. #Justiceforourchild Kareena takes a stand pic.twitter.com/WiwrAJ1D92— Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) April 14, 2018
I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2018
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple. #Kathua pic.twitter.com/8SIR9hYswI
Fake publicity 😡😡😡😡 Fake people— Kartik Damor (@luvmekk) April 13, 2018
where are you going when indian girls raped in asam ..
When Shilpa Shinde shared a porn clip on her Twitter, it did not go well with Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Moreover, their backlash led to another war between Shinde and Khan's fan club, who continually attacked each other. Furious at the threats, Rocky Jaiswal got back at Shinde's fans in a series of tweets. Take a look.
So to cover their dirt they are throwing Shit everywhere just as expected. Nonsense logics and comparisons n obv abuses to make it louder but lemme break your dream , it’s not affecting at all. U like ur idol still make no sense and have no sensible explanations over the issue!— ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 24, 2018
Yes to make your selves happy and illogically content your void, your Idols and their media handlers (back to life) are promoting hate/abuses/anarch just like it’s still BB11. There is no WKV to cover your filth anymore. And btw don’t lemme start on who wants promotions and how.— ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 24, 2018
Also read: Avengers: Endgame's Detail About Iron Man's Death Make Fans Emotional Again
Also read: Deepika Padukone Imagines '50 Years From Now' As She Enjoys Video Call With BFFs
Chalo abb apas me humari burai karo aur khush raho ,that’s what u’ll evr b,so go on live ur life n do a better job while ur at it,dear ‘Trolls’ bcoz U still don’t matter,we actually laugh at u n ur nonsensical comments,whn we read’em tht is,don’t forget to go love yourselves ✌️— ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 24, 2018
Also read: 'Avengers: Endgame' Director Joe Russo Talks About Filming In India For 'Extraction'
Also read: Salman As Hulk,Hrithik As Thor Could Be Perfect If 'Avengers:Endgame' Had A 'desi' Version
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.