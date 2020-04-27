This Day That Year: 'Avengers: Endgame' Box Office Figures To Hina-Shilpa's Twitter War

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From Avengers: Endgame shattering records, Deepika Padukone and Amrita Rao being related, netizens demanding to boycott of Veere De Wedding, to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo sparking an internet war, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

Avengers: Endgame shattered many box office records

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame made a grand release and smashed worldwide box office records. Reportedly, the superhero flick collected over $304 million with a huge chunk of its earnings coming from China. Avengers: Endgame was screened in 46 countries across the world. Moreover, it surpassed the box office collection of Marvel Studios’ previous venture Avengers: Infinity War, which collected over $ 204.8 internationally.

Are Deepika Padukone and Amrita Rao related?

The previous year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended a wedding in Mumbai and their photos went viral on social media. In one of the pictures, Padukone was exchanging pleasantries with Amrita Rao at the same event. It took the internet by storm as netizens wondered if both the actors are related. Take a look at their photo.

Netizens boycotted Veere Di Wedding

Around this time, the makers of Veere Di Wedding launched its trailer the previous year. However, social media users were not happy with Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker’s take on Kathua rape case and thought the actors' outrage against the incident was ‘selective’. Earlier, Veere Di Wedding co-stars joined a campaign and demanded justice for the rape victim. However, netizens slammed and called their move to be hypocritical and called it a ploy to promote their new venture. Take a look at their tweets.

I am Hindustan. I am ashamed. #Justiceforourchild Kareena takes a stand pic.twitter.com/WiwrAJ1D92 — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) April 14, 2018

Fake publicity 😡😡😡😡 Fake people

where are you going when indian girls raped in asam .. — Kartik Damor (@luvmekk) April 13, 2018

When Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan's Twitter war got ugly

When Shilpa Shinde shared a porn clip on her Twitter, it did not go well with Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Moreover, their backlash led to another war between Shinde and Khan's fan club, who continually attacked each other. Furious at the threats, Rocky Jaiswal got back at Shinde's fans in a series of tweets. Take a look.

So to cover their dirt they are throwing Shit everywhere just as expected. Nonsense logics and comparisons n obv abuses to make it louder but lemme break your dream , it’s not affecting at all. U like ur idol still make no sense and have no sensible explanations over the issue! — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 24, 2018

Yes to make your selves happy and illogically content your void, your Idols and their media handlers (back to life) are promoting hate/abuses/anarch just like it’s still BB11. There is no WKV to cover your filth anymore. And btw don’t lemme start on who wants promotions and how. — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 24, 2018

Chalo abb apas me humari burai karo aur khush raho ,that’s what u’ll evr b,so go on live ur life n do a better job while ur at it,dear ‘Trolls’ bcoz U still don’t matter,we actually laugh at u n ur nonsensical comments,whn we read’em tht is,don’t forget to go love yourselves ✌️ — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 24, 2018

