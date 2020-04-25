Salman As Hulk,Hrithik As Thor Could Be Perfect If 'Avengers:Endgame' Had A 'desi' Version

Avengers is one of the biggest film franchise in the entertainment industry. The films have a stellar star cast with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and many more playing superheroes. If Avengers had an Indian star cast, these actors would nail the roles perfectly. Read more:

Avengers in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar as Captain America

Akshay Kumar’s naturally fit body and amazing acting skills make him a perfect choice for the role. The actor’s acting prowess and expertise in hand to hand combat make him perfect for the role.

Ranbir Kapoor as Loki

Ranbir Kapoor can do full justice to the mysterious character of Loki . Ranbir Kapoor will surely be able to pull off the most complex character in The Avengers.

Salman Khan as Hulk

Salman Khan’ has the perfect body and persona to pull off the character of Hulk.

Katrina Kaif as Black Widow

Katrina Kaif has delivered high octane fight sequences with ease. She will surely make for the perfect Black Widow.

Ranveer Singh as Iron Man

The energy and wit of Ranveer Singh will be perfect for the iconic role of Iron Man which is played by Robert Downey Jr in Avengers. No other actor in Bollywood can pull off the Iron suit better than Ranveer Singh.

Sanjay Dutt as Thanos

Sanjay Dutt is known for playing the antagonist in several films. His physique and looks make him the only choice to play Thanos.

Hrithik Roshan as Thor

The Greek God of Bollywood is ideal to play the god of thunder in Indian avengers.

Vicky Kaushal as Hawkeye

If there is any actor who can portray the emotions of Hawkeye on the big screen then it is Vicky Kaushal.

Ishaan Khatter as Spiderman

A teenager who is struggling to find balance between his high school and being an Avenger can be played by Ishaan Khatter with ease.

Suneil Shetty as War Machine

War Machine is a veteran soldier who became a trusted aide of Tony Stark. With his rugged physique, Suniel Shetty can pull off the role with perfection.

Varun Dhawan as the Star Lord

Varun Dhawan fits perfect for the role of Star-Lord . He can also pull off the dance like Chris Pratt.

Kriti Sanon as Nebula

Her athletic physique makes her the perfect choice to play Nebula. To play Nebula one needs to be super fit, agile and have killer vibes. Kriti Sanon ticks all the boxes.

Shraddha Kapoor as Wanda

Shraddha Kapoor's’ cute face and acting prowess make her the ideal choice for the magical Wanda.

Tiger Shroff as Bucky

The Wiinter Soldier who is a deadly killing machine that does not talk much and lets his actions speak. This role belongs to Tiger Shroff because of his physique and athletic build.

Deepika Padukone as Gamora

Deepika Padukone has played some high octane stunts with Vin Diesel in XXX. Her similar looks and ability to pull off stunts with ease make her the perfect choice for the role of Gamora.

