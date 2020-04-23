'Avengers: Endgame' Director Joe Russo Talks About Filming In India For 'Extraction'

Avengers: Endgame director, Joe Russo, recently spoke about his next project, Extraction. Extraction is an upcoming action film that is set to release on the massively popular streaming platform, Netflix. Interestingly, several scenes in the film were shot in India. Speaking to a news portal, Joe Russo revealed why many scenes in Extraction were filmed in unique Indian locations.

Extraction is all set to release on Netflix, on April 24, 2020. With the film's premiere right around the corner, screenplay writer and producer, Joe Russo, is busy promoting the film. He recently featured on an interview with a news portal, where he talked about his experience of filming Extraction in India.

Joe Russo stated that India is a beautiful country, but it was also rarely seen in a modern international action film. Joe Russo then added that some beautiful cultural aspects of Extraction's story would be enriched by setting it in India. Finally, Joe Russo claimed that setting Extraction in India truly paid off in the final cut of the film.

Joe Russo is not only the main screenplay writer for the film but he is also one of the primary producers. Anthony Russo and Chris Hemsworth are also pitching in as producers for the film. Extraction is directed by debutant director Sam Hargrave, who previously worked as a stunt coordinator for multiple MCU movies.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role of Tyler Rake, who is a fearless black market mercenary hired to perform an 'extraction'. The film is not only shot in India but it also features multiple renowned Bollywood stars. Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Neha Mahajan are just some of the Indian actors who will play prominent roles in Extraction.

