This Day That Year: Hrithik Wished Luck To Kher, Bhumi Achieved A Milestone & More

Every day, fresh news about several Bollywood celebs surfaces online, while a few make fans happy, the others leave them surprised. Some of them go on to become events that can never be forgotten by fans. Here is a collection of several such unforgettable events that happened in the past years on September 26. Read on to know about the interesting events that made headlines on this day in the last few years.

This Day That Year

Hrithik Roshan's wishes for Anupam Kher

Two years back, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan extended support to Anupam Kher on the micro-blogging site, as the latter was gearing up for his NBC series. While writing a heartwarming wish for the veteran actor, Hrithik Roshan asserted, "Luck is with you forever!". The actor also praised Anupam Kher. The tweet managed to garner more than 10k likes. Take a look at his tweet below:

Bhumi Pednekar featured in Forbes India

On the same day, in 2018, actor Bhumi Pednekar posted a picture on her social media handle and shared she was featured in Forbes India's list of 22 young achievers. The list, titled Tycoons of Tomorrow, featured 22 young achievers from different fields including sports, acting, business and others. Apart from Bhumi, actor Vicky Kaushal also grabbed a spot on the list. Scroll down to take a look at Bhumi's Instagram post.

'Boley Chudiyaan' Teaser out

Last year, in 2019, on September 26, the makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film, Boley Chudiyaan, dropped its first teaser. In the 29-second-long teaser, Siddiqui was seen following his lady love everywhere and doing silly stuff to grab her attention. The leading lady was seen agreeing to spend time with Nawazuddin. The teaser also stated that the film is based on true events 'inspired by the life of' the Sacred Games actor.

Karisma Kapoor's throwback post

On the other side, on September 26, 2019, veteran actor Karisma Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture, which also featured her actor-father Randhir Kapoor. In the photo, father Randhir was seen giving young Karisma a back hug. Little Karisma was seen sporting a blue frock while papa Randhir looked dapper in a black shirt. Instagramming the post, Karisma wrote, "Papa’s girl â¤ï¸ #throwbackthursday #regram". Take a look below:

(Promo Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

