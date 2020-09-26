Hrithik Roshan, Vikrant Massey And Other Bollywood Stars Praise 'Crackdown'

Webseries Crackdown has released exclusively on Voot and many stars have already begun enjoying it. Hrithik Roshan, Vikrant Massey, Angad Bedi and a number of celebrities have been mentioning how amazing the series truly is. The actor had also posted good wishes for the actors who worked on the series and complimented them for their work.

Hrithik Roshan and several other celebs enjoy watching Crackdown

Hrithik Roshan was among the first to share a snippet of himself watching the series. The actor posted a selfie featuring the Crackdown logo behind him on screen. Fans thus knew that the actor will be binge-watching the show soon enough and thus were quite excited about it. Upon sharing the image, Hrithik Roshan captioned the image that he had been looking forward to watching the particular series for a long time. He also expressed that he was in love with the trailer and was eager to watch the series since then. Hrithik Roshan then closed the captioning stating that the series has some really good action and drama. He praised the cast of the series and sent them his best wishes.

Vikrant Massey also watched the show and shared an interactive video with his fans upon watching the series. He expressed in his caption that he was really glad to have watched the series Crackdown and was all praise for it. In reference to the video he uploaded, the actor mentioned he was ready for the challenge and further nominated two of his friends to do the same. Angad Bedi too was all praise for the series and acted out a small part in the video he shared praising the web series.

He thanked Kunal Kemmu for the tag and appreciated the series. He added in his caption that it was after watching the series he realised that being a spy was not an easy job. He too went on to praise the cast of Crackdown. Kunal Kemmu too narrated a line upon sharing a post praising Crackdown. The actor was all praise as he mentioned he was highly impressed by the series. In the video, Kunal Kemmu narrated a dialogue from the series and tagged Angad to do the same in his style.

