This Day That Year: Ranveer Singh Celebrates India’s WC Win & Other Events That Made News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Janhvi Kapoor wishing Arjun Kapoor on his birthday to Ranveer Singh sharing a throwback video of India’s Cricket World Cup victory from 36 years ago, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Ranveer Singh celebrates India's Cricket World Cup victory

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh celebrated India’s Cricket World Cup victory 36 years ago. He shared a video featuring the iconic moments and a few behind-the-scenes of his forthcoming venture 83. Ranveer Singh captioned the video on Twitter by writing, "Thirty six years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down! #ThisIs83".

Janhvi Kapoor wishes Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor shared an adorable photo of her big brother Arjun Kapoor on his birthday. The picture also features Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor in the frame. On this occasion, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and wished her brother with a heartfelt message. In the caption accompanying her post, she wrote, “You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun Bhaiya”. Check out her Instagram post.

Fanney Khan teaser release

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao collaborated for a musical drama movie Fanney Khan. On this day, the makers of the film released its teaser on all social media platforms. Debutant Atul Majrekar helmed the movie, and Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra produced it.

Fanney Khan marked the reunion of Kapoor and Rai after a long gap of 19 years. Before this flick, they collaborated in Subhash Ghai’s Taal, which was a box-office hit in 1999.

Kabir Singh hits Rs100 crore club

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani collaborated for the first time in Kabir Singh. The romantic drama movie was on a roll at the box office. After witnessing ₹20.21 crore on its opening day, the flick moved ahead to join the 100 crore club in no time. After four days of its release, Kabir Singh earned ₹88.37 crores.

Bollywood critics and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the box office numbers and wrote, “#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit Rs 100 cr today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing!".

