Varun Dhawan Shows Glimpse Of His Ultimate ‘bedtime Coffee Song’ In His Latest Post

The ongoing lockdown is not keeping away Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan from staying connected with all his die-hard fans on social media. From working out to making goofy videos, the actor never fails to entice his fans through his various lockdown shenanigans. Varun recently took to his social media to share a glimpse of his bedtime coffee song and it will surely make you want to grab a cup of coffee while you are all snuggled up at your bed.

Varun Dhawan shares his bedtime coffee song

The actor shared a video on his Instagram story wherein he can be seen stirring a cup of coffee. One can hear the popular track, Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) by Canadian singer Powfu playing in the video. The video can truly serve as a delight for all the coffee enthusiasts out there. Take a look at a still from the Street Dancer 3D actor's video.

Varun Dhawan has come to aid for the Bollywood background dancers

Meanwhile, the actor reportedly won several laurels for a noble gesture as he has lent financial support to 200 Bollywood background dancers. According to media reports, Varun has extended aid to around 200 dancers, as he has transferred money into the accounts of the artists who are badly affected due to the coronavirus crisis. As per the media reports, a group of dancers collectively made a video. In it, they are all appealing producers and celebrities to help them as they are also an integral part of the Bollywood industry.

A well-known coordinator in the film industry named Raj Surani informed about the matter to a daily. He said that the October actor has come out and helped the needy dancers. He also mentioned that the actor has worked with a lot of them in his three dance films. Raj further stated that Varun is very concerned about the dancers and how they are managing their livelihood. He informed that the Kalank actor has promised to help them and try and address their problems.

On the work front, Varun will soon be seen in the comedy flick Coolie No 1. The actor will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the movie. The movie will be helmed by his father David Dhawan.

