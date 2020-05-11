This Day That Year: Ranbir Responded To Kangana' Remark & Other Stories That Made The News

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From Swara Bhasker engaging in a nasty Twitter spat; Ranbir Kapoor reacting to Kangana Ranaut’s comment; to Jacqueline Fernandez meeting with a car accident in Mumbai, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

1. Swara Bhasker engaged in a Twitter war Payal Rohtagi

During the time of elections, Bollywood actors also chose their sides and supported their parties. Swara Bhasker made a cryptic remark on Payal Rohtagi’s post, which slammed the former’s stand on feminism. To this, Bhasker had a hilarious response: she replied to her tweet by asking her to drink water. Without using her name, Anupam Kher supported the actor on Twitter.



2. Ranbir Kapoor reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s apolitical comment

The previous year, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor as he refused to share his opinion on political matters. So, she called out Alia Bhatt and Kapoor for maintaining silence on social and political issues. Responding to the same, he revealed that he had no interest in reacting to Ranaut’s claim.

On the other hand, when Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt, she answered by saying that she respected the former for voicing her opinion. As per reports, Bhatt revealed to the media that she could not speak as candidly as Ranaut did. Moreover, she said that Kangana Ranaut may be right in a way but sometimes they hold back.

3. Jacqueline Fernandez met with an accident

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez hit an autorickshaw in Mumbai. Reportedly, she was partying with her co-stars at Salman Khan’s resident and the incident took place when she was on her way back. As per reports, Fernandez confirmed the news and revealed that the rickshaw driver was inebriated and that they would soon give out an official statement. She also said they no one was hurt.

4. Karan Boolani confirmed his relationship with Rhea Kapoor

The previous year, Sonam Kapoor confirmed her sister’s relationship with Karan Boolani. She revealed that they had been together for over ten years. From the past few years, media reports had been speculating that Rhea Kapoor being in a relationship with Boolani. However, rumours surfaced when Karan Boolani called Rhea Kapoor his girl in one of his stories. In that story, she was grooving to Tareefan.

