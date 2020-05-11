Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor entered the industry with Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Saawariya (2007), and hasn’t looked back since. Even though Ranbir Kapoor did face ups and downs in his acting career, after giving the Hindi Film industry some cult classics like Barfi (2012), Tamasha (2015), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and Sanju (2018), he has successfully created a unique place for himself in the Bollywood world. Here are some of the best movies of Ranbir Kapoor that you can now watch on Disney+ Hotstar, anywhere and anytime. Read ahead to know more-

Ranbir Kapoor movies that you can now watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Bombay Velvet (2015)

Bombay Velvet is an Anurag Kashyap directorial. The movie cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Karan Johar in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around an ordinary man, who goes against all odds and forges his destiny to become a Big Shot. You can now watch this movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

Roy (2015)

Roy is a Vikramjit Singh directorial. The movie cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a successful film-maker, Kabir, who meets with Ayesha and falls in love. He suffers heartbreak when she leaves him. Meanwhile, a thief named Roy undergoes a change of heart when he experiences love. You can now watch this movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sanju (2018)

Sanju is a Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The movie cast includes Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Dia Mirza in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the biopic of the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt: his film career, jail sentence and personal life. You can now watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar anytime.

