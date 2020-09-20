Did You Know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Enjoyed A Lot Of Perks On 'Jodhaa Akbar' Sets?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a well-known name in the acting and entertainment industry. In 2008, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the character of a Rajput princess, Jodhaa Bai, in the Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial Jodhaa Akbar. The film was lauded for its grand scale and massive sets. Fans will be surprised to know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan literally enjoyed the perks of being a “queen” on the sets of the movie as well. Read ahead to know details.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan treated like a “queen” on the sets of 'Jodhaa Akbar'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan played the lead characters in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama, Jodhaa Akbar. The movie has been written by Haidar Ali. The plot of the film revolves around a sixteenth-century love story about a marriage of alliance that gave birth to the story of true love between the Mughal emperor, Akbar and a Rajput princess, Jodhaa Bai.

Fans must be surprised to know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the character of a queen on-screen was in fact treated like a real-life “queen” on the sets of the movie. As per an IMDb trivia, art director of the movie, Nitin Desai had created a personal cottage for the actor at the studio that they were shooting in, that was located in Karjat.

Director Ashutosh Gowariker wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to stay back in Karjat until the shoot was over, instead of commuting from Mumbai everyday. She was given all the privileges and comfort of a home in the cottage made specifically for her.

During a media interaction, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had mentioned that the toughest part of playing the character of Jodhaa in the movie was to wear the jewellery as she found them quite heavy to bedeck. The set that the actor wore in the scene where Jodhabai is wedded to Akbar weighed 3.5 kilograms.

Both the lead actors of the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan had to wear thirteen and eight sets of jewels, respectively throughout the shooting of the movie to portray the exact characters.

