This Day That Year Oct 11: Amitabh Bachchan Ringed In 76th B'day & Other Major Headlines

Out of the many events that occur in Bollywood during the day, many make it to the headlines for several reasons. From one actor ringing in his birthday, as his fans pour in good wishes and blessings to another revealing the story behind their character from a specific movie, the list is never-ending. Here is a list of many of these events that took place on this day in 2018 and 2019, take a look.

This day That year: October 11

2018

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 76th birthday

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to one of the people I admire the most in the film industry. @SrBachchan you are truly an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #Happy76thBirthdayABSir #HappyBirthdayBigB — hitentejwani (@tentej) October 11, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 76th birthday on this day in 2018. The actor was seen greeting his fans outside his house in Mumbai, who brought in gifts and presents for him. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayBigB and #HappyBirthdayAmitabh Bachchan was also trending on Twitter. Several fans wished the veteran actor on social media.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Down On David Letterman's Netflix Show; Watch Video

Kajol calls Alia Bhatt as Alia Kapoor, reacts hilariously after realising her mistake

Bollywood actor Kajol was promoting her film Helicopter Eela and came on the podcast show No Filter Neha. The latter who scoops out Bollywood gossips from celebrities on her show managed to make it to the headlines when Kajol mistakenly called Alia Bhatt as Alia Kapoor. There are rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for over two years now.

Also Read: This Day That Year: Kangana's Vikash Bahl Revelation, Will Smith's Bollywood Wish & More

2019

Actor Rajkummar Rao reveals why he decided to sport a unibrow for his character in 'Made In China'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao was seen in a different avatar in the film Made in China. During an interview, Rajkummar Rao revealed that the unibrow he dons in the film was actually inspired by the filmmaker Mikhil Musale himself. He said that he found the filmmaker’s unibrow striking and decide to experiment with it, for the film.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Tells How Her Every Shoot Is 'Unfinished' Without A Special Member

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas enjoy JBL Fest

Last year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a blast with her husband Nick Jonas in Las Vegas. The duo attended that JBL audio fest in gorgeous outfits and shared pictures from their best night. The stunning couple shared intimate pictures with each other on their respective Instagram accounts, as they danced the night away.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Apply TV Series 'Shantaram' To Start Filming In January 2021?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.