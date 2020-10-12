This Day That Year: Sajid Quits As 'Housefull 4' Director & Other Events That Made News

Through the years, there have been a number of stories from the entertainment industry that make major headlines. However, only a few stories from the bunch make it to the mainstream and maintain relevancy years after they first break. Read below to know some 'This Day That Year' stories -

1) Sajid Khan steps down from Housefull 4 (2018)

Director Sajid Khan had taken to Twitter on October 12, 2018, announcing that he was stepping down from the Housefull 4 director's chair after sexual misconduct allegations. His statement read - 'In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of the film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth. I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out'. Check out his tweet below -

2) Avengers: Endgame wrapped filming (2018)

There was a lot of speculation surrounding the fourth Avengers film, which was ultimately titled as Avengers: Endgame. The film had wrapped up shooting back in October 2018, however, actor Robert Downey Jr was brought on-board later on to shoot the climactic 'I am Iron Man' scene. The film went on to earn $2.79 billion.

3) Boney Kapoor issues notice (2019)

Back in 2019, filmmaker Boney Kapoor had issued a notice to aspiring actors regarding a fake audition call. Fake casting calls were doing the rounds on the internet that had suggested that Boney Kapoor is casting new faces for his next feature film. The film was rumoured to be directed by H Vinoth, but the fake casting call did not hold any truth.

4) Jane Fonda arrested (2019)

Actor Jane Fonda was taken into custody after she was seen protesting outside the US Capitol Building advocating clean energy. The actor was protesting alongside Oil Change International which spoke about the issue of climate change on a public platform. Whereas, around that time, Fonda had moved to Washington DC in order to be closer to the protests.

5) Jennifer Aniston took a dig at Marvel films (2019)

Actor Jennifer Aniston, who is best known for her role in the TV series Friends had featured in an interview with Variety where she took a dig at bug marvel films. The actor had stated that she did not care about those films and she was not interested in them. The actor had also stated that she does want to act in front of a big green screen all the time.

