This Day That Year: Dulquer's B'town Confession, Matt Damon Refuses 'Avatar' & More

Over the years, there have been a number of stories from the entertainment industry that make their way to major headlines. However, only a few of these headlines manage to maintain their relevancy through the years which are worth looking back. Similarly, there have been a number of stories on October 1, 2018-19, which are worth remembering. Below are some 'This Day That Year' stories -

1) Kamal Haasan opened up about nation-building (2018)

Kamal Haasan has always been vocal about the progress of India as a country and has been a part of conversations which leads the country in a certain positive direction. Back in 2018, FPJ reported that Kamal Haasan sat down for an interview and discussed how it is important for people to have conversations about the progress of the nation, keeping aside the topics of religion and culture. The actor had expressed that he alone talking about progress does not make a difference as people in collective need to do so.

2) The Nun became highest-grossing in the Conjuring franchise (2018)

The Corin Hardy directorial film The Nun was expected to make the big bucks at the box office. However, it was also expected to underperform as compared to the Conjuring 2 film which had a glorious run of $320 million. On October 1, 2020, the film had gone past Conjuring 2's box office earning $330 million. The film ended its run at the global box office with $365 million.

3) Matt Damon turned down Avatar (2019)

Matt Damon who is best known for his Jason Bourne portrayal on-screen had opened up about getting offered Avatar while speaking to the British GQ magazine. The actor had revealed that he was even offered 10% of the film's profit which could have been $250 million. However, the actor did not wish to upset his team working for Bourne Ultimatum which prompted him to not take the film.

4) Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood confession (2019)

Dulquer had featured in an interview with PTI where he had opened up about his Bollywood uncertainty. Here's what the actor said - “You are in the new market you have to start again and you have to introduce yourself again. It is too tricky. I don’t know what lies ahead and what kind of offers will come my way. My biggest base is Malayalam and I can never afford to give up on that".

