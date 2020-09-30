This Day That Year: Tom Hardy's 'Mogambo', SSR's 'Chhichhore' Shooting Begins & More

There have been a number of stories churning out from the entertainment industry which make major headlines. However, only a few of them end up being worth looking back at. Similarly, some of the stories from back on September 30, 2018, and 2019 have been listed below. Check out some of the 'This Day That Year' stories -

1) Tom Hardy says 'Mogambo Khush Hua'

Tom Hardy, back in 2018 was busy doing the promotional rounds for his film Venom which turned out to be a successful outing for the cast & crew. The film featured Riz Ahmed as the villain who is also a known rapper. Ahmed had a single named Mogambo dropping back on October 3, 2018, and made actor Tom Hardy say the iconic villain's catchphrase. Check out the funny video below -

Tom Hardy gives us his best #mogambo - what’s the verdict?

Think u can do better?

Post urs here with #mogambo before the single drops Oct 3rd... pic.twitter.com/TEkyvi9vdt — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) September 30, 2018

2) SSR's last theatrical release Chhichhore started production (2018)

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death had sent shockwaves down the country. However, the actor's last theatrical release was Chhichhore which started production back on September 30, 2018. The director of the film had shared a tweet writing - 'Today is a special day as the shooting of my next film #Chhichhore starts. Thank you #SajidNadiadwala and @foxstarhindi for joining me in this new and exciting journey. @NGEMovies'. Check out the tweet below -

3) Shahid Kapoor opens up about Kabir Singh controversy (2019)

Kabir Singh is to-date Shahid Kapoor's biggest hit in his career. However, the film was surrounded by a lot of controversies. The film had triggered a massive debate on social media and in general about the depiction of romance in Bollywood. The film was also deemed to be misogynist which led to the makers of the film going on the public record and putting forward their side of the discussion.

Shahis Kapoor had spoken to PTI back then stating - "The first responsibility that an actor has towards the audience is to give them an honest portrayal. I think that happens very rarely. Because of these kinds of pressures, people are so careful that ‘if I do this people will like me, if I do this people won’t'.

4) Joker backlash increased prior to its release (2019)

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker was undoubtedly one of the most controversial films to have released in recent years. The film had sparked a debate of mental health and how it is portrayed int he film. The backlash for it was surrounded by the argument that the film might influence someone to act like the eccentric Joker and head on a violence-spree.

Image courtesy - Still from Joker

